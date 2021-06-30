Moma Porridge Pot Cranberry & Raisin 70G
Product Description
- Instant oat porridge with sweetened dried cranberries and raisins
- I started MOMA because I think we all deserve a quality breakfast.
- We sold our first oats from a stall (made from a converted filing cabinet) in Waterloo Station and haven't looked back. Breakfast is literally about 'breaking the fast' after a night's sleep. It's so important. It kick starts your day and gives you the boost you need to fuel you through your morning. We make our porridge the way it should be - using the perfect blend of wholegrain oats to give a creamy yet chunky texture, and a delicious taste.
- Enjoy.
- Tom
- Making oats more awesome
- British jumbo oats
- High in fibre
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 70G
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (62%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Raisins (7%), Raw Cane Sugar, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar) (6%)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts For allergens see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeFor best before see base of pot
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Remove lid and add boiling water to fill line. The level will drop but don't refill.
- 2 Give it a good stir and pop the lid back on.
- 3 Wait 3-5 minutes for your oats to cook. Time will vary depending on how you like it - it's an art not a science!
Warnings
- Be careful as the pot will still be hot. Please don't reheat.
Recycling info
Tub. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- MOMA Foods Ltd,
- SE8 4NT,
- UK.
Return to
- MOMA Foods Ltd,
- SE8 4NT,
- UK.
- www.momafoods.co.uk
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 70g
|Energy
|1501kJ
|1050kJ
|-
|355kcal
|249kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|2.7g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|63.6g
|44.5g
|of which sugars
|27.0g
|18.9g
|Fibre
|6.2g
|4.3g
|Protein
|13.9g
|9.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
Safety information
