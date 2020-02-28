Tesco 75M X 350Mm Cling Film

Incomparably lower quality than the 25m product
I've been using the 25m version and had no problems, and recently I swapped for the larger one as it seemed fair since I only buy this brand. The first I bought quite quickly started to crinkle like if it was finishing but I only got the product couple of weeks ago. The 25m size would last a good 6-8 weeks in our household. I returned it at customer services and got home another one and was very disappointed that the same happened. I did try using it but it was difficult, it tears easily, doesn't hold and has no elasticity. Practically useless. Can't be bothered to exchange again, will buy the 25m one instead.
Waste of time and money
Not fit for purpose, could not get any amount off the roll it just peels off in little pieces. Took it back for refund. No apology, rude customer service. Do not buy Tesco cling film, waste of time and money.
Rubbish will not buy again
Avoid. Cheap for a reason
cheap and rubbish. Does not unroll properly so you end up throwing a lot of it away. You get what you pay for with this rubbish. Unfortunately it just means that you then need to spend more money to buy it again
DON'T BUY IT!
Take my advice - DON'T BUY THIS! I think it may be about half the thickness, or gauge, of normal clingfilm and it just tears into tiny bits when you try and unroll it. Simply awful - they really shouldn't be selling this as I've never ever had this kind of trouble with any brand of clingfilm before!
This is keeps taring and instead of taking 2mins it takes around 20 minutes to get enough plastic to cover the cereal bowl. My advice save your money!