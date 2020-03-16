Tesco Tie Top Compostable Caddy Liners 20 Pack 10L

These bags do not compose. 1 stars A Tesco Customer16th March 2020 These bags do not compose. Report

terrible bags, they all leak 1 stars A Tesco Customer1st February 2020 terrible bags, they all leak Report

Brilliant recyclable liners 5 stars A Tesco Customer27th December 2019 I love these they are plenty big enough for my food caddy and the tie handles are brilliant they are high enough up the bag to secure tightly. They are also really sturdy too. Report

Don't bother - a complete waste of money 1 stars A Tesco Customer15th December 2019 These are dreadful, they don't even last a few days inside my food caddy. I don't know how many times I have gone to lift food out to place in my outside food bin and the bag is completely broken, food everywhere. I don't put hot food in and I don't compact food so there is no reason. I'm sure they used to be better than this? Every time this happens, I keep reminding myself not to buy anymore from Tesco. This time is the last time, other stores have way better products to do the job (they have never split on me and have proper ties / handles). I don't normally write reviews, but buyers could do with a little warning and Tesco should change this product line. I'm off to a competitor even though I have to travel further as no alternative offered in my store. Report

New style ties are not so good 2 stars A Tesco Customer10th December 2019 Before the style was changed, I would give these a five star rating. The old style with the proper tie handles were much better. The quality is the same, but the new style is difficult to tie and get it leak free, so In the hot weather when waste food liquidises they leak. Not nice. Go back to the old style. Report

Shocking but have no choice... Tesco have introduc 1 stars A Tesco Customer24th November 2019 Shocking but have no choice... Tesco have introduced these new compostable bags x20, which are packaged in a non compostable bag as oppose to the previous compostable bags which came in a pack of x25 with paper packaging. Not only have they created more plastic but they are more expensive too! Not impressed Tesco :( Report

Good for the price and ideal for home composting. 4 stars A Tesco Customer28th October 2019 These are absolutely fine for my little kitchen composter. They fit well, with plenty of overlap at the top to keep them secure and - depending on what you put in them - they last several days before they start to disintegrate. If you have kerbside collection for these they probably don't do the job you need them to --- but if, like me, you only transfer them, when full, to a garden compost, t bin, then they're ideal. You just need to remember to empty the caddy before it gets full to overflowing - so it hasn't start to decompose and you can still tie the top easily. Report

Large enough and strong enough! 5 stars A Tesco Customer22nd October 2019 As others have noted the design has changed. I prefer 'tie top' to 'tie handle', so I am quite happy with the new design. I have found these last long enough for my needs and are quite a bit larger than the food-caddy, which fills up within a few days - so they last well enough for me. The bags can spend a whole week in the kerbside-caddy and they do not seem to compost before they are collected. I buy these because my council supplied bags barely fit in my counter top caddy (which is also supplied by the council) and usually tear as result when being tied. Report

waste of money 1 stars A Tesco Customer19th September 2019 You have changed the product. The previous tie top 10 litre caddy liners which you sold had a proper handle and were much bigger, and wider - they were not gathered at the bottom like these new bags. So overall these are much smaller and do not fit the caddy which I have. It seems a swizz! Report