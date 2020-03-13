By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Luxury Soft Eco Toilet Tissue 9 Rolls
Product Description

  • Tesco Luxury Soft eco toilet tissue
  • Tesco Eco Toilet Luxury Soft 100% recycled paper. 9 paper rolls 220 sheets
  • es, eco 100% recycled
  • Tesco Luxury Soft eco tissues 100% recycled paper. 9 paper rolls 220 sheets Sheet size 102mm x 125mm approx. Average total area 25,2 m2 approx.
  • Flushable Wet Wipes also available
  • We also recommend using Tesco Luxury Soft flushable moist toilet tissue wipes for an even fresher and cleaner feeling.
  • 9 paper rolls.
  • 220 sheets.
  • 9 rolls x 2 ply tissue.
  • Average 220 sheets per roll.
  • Sheet size 102mm x 125mm approx.
  • Average total area 25.2m2 approx.
  • For softness and strength every time
  • Pack size: 1980SHT

Information

Produce of

Produced in Portugal

Warnings

  • Warning
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

9 x Rolls

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

35 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Not luxury

3 stars

Considerably thinner and rougher than the rest of the luxury soft range.

Not really eco friendly.

3 stars

The toilet paper, is just toilet paper, it does the job. It loses points for trying to be "eco" and then being wrapped in non recyclable plastic & imported from Portugal. I don't understand why we can't just do a nice paper wrap, it's only toilet roll it's going straight on the holder when I get it home.

TESCO, keep on making this product!

5 stars

I've tried other recycled loo rolls - a lot harder to find these days for some reason - and this one's very good, well priced and effective. Strong enough, so it doesn't fall apart. Would recommend.

It's not an eco-product if it's wrapped in plastic

1 stars

It's not an eco-product if it's wrapped in plastic.

Only 2 ply so very thin

2 stars

For 2 ply toilet paper it is very expensive. Quality toilet paper is 3 ply.

Not Eco when wrapped in plastic

1 stars

Why is this wrapped in plastic? This is not Eco tesco - please confirm when you will be removing the plastic

Excellent!

5 stars

This is the only toilet roll I will buy from Tesco as it is the only one available which is made from 100% recycled paper. We don't need to chop down trees for something that is used once and flushed down the toilet! The paper is excellent quality, strong and soft enough and perfectly adequate for its intended use. Thank you Tesco for stocking this!

Rough, thin and chafing.

1 stars

Wish I’d read the reviews first. Scratchy, rough and very thin. I was prepared for compromise as it is eco but it’s terrible. Not sure what I can use this for as it’s unusable for me. Chafing isn’t what you want from toilet roll. The fact that it comes packaged in plastic it bizarre given the type of product. It also smells funny and a bit of a dodgy colour. So other than the fact it’s recycled there are no upsides and it’s not really an upside if you’re never going to use it.

Soft only on the name

1 stars

It used to be ok but it changed, it's now so rough that we can't use it anymore unfortunately.

'Eco' should mean local manufacture

1 stars

'Eco'? Not when it is imported all the way from Portugal!

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

