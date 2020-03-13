Tesco Luxury Soft Eco Toilet Tissue 9 Rolls

Not luxury
Considerably thinner and rougher than the rest of the luxury soft range.
Not really eco friendly.
The toilet paper, is just toilet paper, it does the job. It loses points for trying to be "eco" and then being wrapped in non recyclable plastic & imported from Portugal. I don't understand why we can't just do a nice paper wrap, it's only toilet roll it's going straight on the holder when I get it home.
TESCO, keep on making this product!
I've tried other recycled loo rolls - a lot harder to find these days for some reason - and this one's very good, well priced and effective. Strong enough, so it doesn't fall apart. Would recommend.
It's not an eco-product if it's wrapped in plastic
Only 2 ply so very thin
For 2 ply toilet paper it is very expensive. Quality toilet paper is 3 ply.
Not Eco when wrapped in plastic
Why is this wrapped in plastic? This is not Eco tesco - please confirm when you will be removing the plastic
Excellent!
This is the only toilet roll I will buy from Tesco as it is the only one available which is made from 100% recycled paper. We don't need to chop down trees for something that is used once and flushed down the toilet! The paper is excellent quality, strong and soft enough and perfectly adequate for its intended use. Thank you Tesco for stocking this!
Rough, thin and chafing.
Wish I’d read the reviews first. Scratchy, rough and very thin. I was prepared for compromise as it is eco but it’s terrible. Not sure what I can use this for as it’s unusable for me. Chafing isn’t what you want from toilet roll. The fact that it comes packaged in plastic it bizarre given the type of product. It also smells funny and a bit of a dodgy colour. So other than the fact it’s recycled there are no upsides and it’s not really an upside if you’re never going to use it.
Soft only on the name
It used to be ok but it changed, it's now so rough that we can't use it anymore unfortunately.
'Eco' should mean local manufacture
'Eco'? Not when it is imported all the way from Portugal!