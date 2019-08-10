By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Taste Inc 100% Chargrilled Chicken Fillets Bbq 175G

£ 2.75
£1.58/100g

Product Description

  • Steamed & Charcoal Grilled Chicken Inner Fillet in BBQ Marinade
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fridge filler
  • Ready to eat
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (89%), Water, Sugar, Rice Bran Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Acetylated Starch, Tomato Powder, Maize Starch, Colour (Paprika), Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Barley Malt, Smoke Flavour, Vegetable Oil, Black Pepper, Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Keep refrigerated. It is suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.For use by date, see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced using chicken from Thailand. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • It is normal for there to be an odour from this product which will disappear quickly after opening.

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • CP Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Newmarket,
  • Suffolk,
  • CB8 7NR.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • CP Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Newmarket,
  • Suffolk,
  • CB8 7NR.
  • Or you can email us at:
  • customerservices@tasteinc.com
  • www.tasteinc.com

Net Contents

5 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper fillet (35g)
Energy 694kJ/165kcal243kJ/58kcal
Fat 2.6g0.9g
of which saturates 0.7g0.2g
Carbohydrates 4.6g1.6g
of which sugars 3.3g1.1g
Protein 24.8g8.7g
Salt 1.3g0.4g

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty :)

5 stars

Very tasty :)

