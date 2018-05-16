By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Marie Rose Sauce 300G

£ 2.00
£0.67/100g
1/9 of a pack
  • Energy389kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1177kJ / 285kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of mayonnaise, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice.
  • Marie rose sauce, perfect with prawns and a wedge of lemon
  • Rich & Tangy Made with mayonnaise and Worcestershire sauce
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Salted Egg Yolk [Egg Yolk, Salt], Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Worcestershire Sauce [Water, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée], Citrus Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard Flour, Paprika.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 2 days and by use by date.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/9 of a pack (33g)
Energy1177kJ / 285kcal389kJ / 94kcal
Fat25.9g8.5g
Saturates2.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate11.9g3.9g
Sugars6.8g2.2g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein0.7g0.2g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

