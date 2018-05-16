Tesco Marie Rose Sauce 300G

- Energy389kJ 94kcal5%
- Fat8.5g12%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1177kJ / 285kcal
Product Description
- A blend of mayonnaise, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice.
- Marie rose sauce, perfect with prawns and a wedge of lemon
- Rich & Tangy Made with mayonnaise and Worcestershire sauce
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Salted Egg Yolk [Egg Yolk, Salt], Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Worcestershire Sauce [Water, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée], Citrus Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard Flour, Paprika.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 2 days and by use by date.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/9 of a pack (33g)
|Energy
|1177kJ / 285kcal
|389kJ / 94kcal
|Fat
|25.9g
|8.5g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|11.9g
|3.9g
|Sugars
|6.8g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
