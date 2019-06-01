By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Polish Multi-Surface 300Ml

Tesco Polish Multi-Surface 300Ml
£ 0.60
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Multi surface citrus polish.
  • For more information see www.infoproductonline.co.uk
  • Formulated to clean, polish and protect all household surfaces, including plastic, metal, glass, wood and mirrors.
  • Cleans, nourishes & protects
  • Helps trap dust to reduce allergens
  • Streak free shine
  • This product has not been tested on animals
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Multi Surface Citrus Polish contains more than 30% Aliphatic Hydrocarbons, less than 5% Non-Ionic Surfactant, Also contains Perfume, Geraniol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: Shake can well before use. Hold the can upright and spray approximately 20cm from the surface being cleaned. Polish immediately with a soft clean cloth.
  • For smaller areas, spray directly onto the cloth and polish.

Warnings

  • TESCO MULTI SURFACE CITRUS POLISH.
  • DANGER
  • Extremely Flammable Aerosol.
  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • Use only as directed.
  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated.
  • Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.
  • Do not pierce or burn, even after use.
  • Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
  • Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.
  • Read label before use. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • Warning
  • Use in a well ventilated room. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. Do not use on French polished surfaces, floors or the inside of baths and showers.
  • Not recommended for food preparation or unsealed work surfaces and clear acrylic materials such as hi-fi covers. Do not place can on painted or polished surfaces.
  • Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
Cheap but ineffective

1 stars

Hardly raises a shine! Bought Pledge at the same time, which is twice the price but far, far better. This is an instance when buying 'own brand' is false economy

Left marks on furniture.

1 stars

Left marks on furniture.

