Tesco Polish Multi-Surface 300Ml

Cheap but ineffective
Hardly raises a shine! Bought Pledge at the same time, which is twice the price but far, far better. This is an instance when buying 'own brand' is false economy
Left marks on furniture.
Multi Surface Citrus Polish contains more than 30% Aliphatic Hydrocarbons, less than 5% Non-Ionic Surfactant, Also contains Perfume, Geraniol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene
Produced in the U.K.
300ml ℮
DANGER TESCO MULTI SURFACE CITRUS POLISH. DANGER Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Read label before use. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Warning Use in a well ventilated room. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. Do not use on French polished surfaces, floors or the inside of baths and showers. Not recommended for food preparation or unsealed work surfaces and clear acrylic materials such as hi-fi covers. Do not place can on painted or polished surfaces. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Left marks on furniture.