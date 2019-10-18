Bonne Maman Apricot Compote 380G

I bought this when on offer -- not worth full pric
I bought this when on offer -- not worth full price.... tried it with just yogurt - may as well have a fruit corner; tried it with hot porridge - rather have it with a banana; tried it swirled on overnight soaked oats - rather have my own recipe, which is: 1 cup of oats, 1 cup of water, 200 mg plain yogurt ( I prefer Greek) mixed together with honey to taste and some frozen fruit (I use frozen raspberries). Soak overnight in fridge. Enough for two big servings at least. Unless bought for something precise, difficult to know what to use with. As not as sweet as jam, did find it nice on a croissant.