Bonne Maman Cherry Compote 385G

- Bursting with whole cherries, Bonne Maman Cherry Compote is delicious swirled through yoghurt with granola or muesli; or a perfect topping for hot porridge or overnight soaked oats.
- Lighter and juicier than a jam or marmalade, Bonne Maman Cherry Compote is made from the finest, ripe whole fruit to a traditional French recipe.
- Bonne Maman Compotes are an easy, new way to add a delicious burst of natural summer fruit flavours to breakfasts year round.
- Delicious with yoghurt, ice cream or in baking
- Pack size: 385g
Cherries 85%, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectins, Acidity Regulator: Calcium Citrates
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 5 days.Best before end: see side of lid.
Product of France
- Careful: Stone fragments may be present.
- UK: Bonne Maman,
- PO Box 5250,
- Frome,
- BA11 9DB.
- IRL: Boyne Valley,
- Platin,
- For inquiries, please quote information on side of lid.
385g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|487 kJ
|-
|115 kcal
|Fat
|0,3 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|26 g
|of which sugars
|26 g
|Fibre
|1,9 g
|Protein
|1,1 g
|Salt
|0,02 g
