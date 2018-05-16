Fridge Raiders Southern Style Chicken Bites 3X22.5G

- Energy157kJ 37kcal-%
Product Description
- Southern Style Flavour Chopped and Shaped Chicken Breast
- Our bites combine 91% Chicken breast with 9% seasoning and ingredients. Real protein with irresistible flavour whenever you need a pick me up.
- Powered by Protein
- We've made it our mission to lift you up with snacks which excite the senses.
- Snacks packed with protein to help you get the most out of your day.
- We keep it real, straight from the fridge because life is too full for empty snacks.
- Perfect for lunchboxes
- 100% seasoned chicken breast
- High protein - contains 4g per pack
- Pack size: 67.5g
- High protein
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (91%), Vegetable Oils (Soya Bean, Cotton Seed, Sunflower), Seasoning (Salt, Onion Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Spices, Stabiliser: Trisodium Diphosphate, Flavourings (Chicken, Black Pepper)), Rusk (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Starch, Dextrose
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
For maximum flavour and freshness, keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within 2 days of opening and before the use by date.Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 servings
Warnings
- Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.
Name and address
- Fridge Raiders,
- PO Box 1246,
- Warrington,
- WA4 9QN.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Fridge Raiders,
- PO Box 1246,
- Warrington,
- WA4 9QN.
- Freephone 0800 783 4321
- fridgeraiders.co.uk
Net Contents
3 x 22.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack (22.5g)
|Energy
|696kJ/166kcal
|157kJ/37kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|2g
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|0.9g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|17g
|4g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.3g
Safety information
Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.
