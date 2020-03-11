By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ella's Kitchen Sweetcorn Plus Carrot Melty Sticks 17G

5(86)Write a review
Ella's Kitchen Sweetcorn Plus Carrot Melty Sticks 17G
£ 1.00
£58.83/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Sweetcorn + Carrot Melty Sticks
  • Play + learn:
  • When your little one has got to grips with picking up food, the next challenge for them is to get it into their mouth! These sticks will help them perfect this skill, why not encourage them with some fun sounds as they play and learn? "Neeeoww! There goes the Melty Stick plane!"
  • Hello, I'm organic sweetcorn + carrot maize puffs. I'm a fun + tasty finger food made for playing and learning, with less mess.
  • Who am I for? I'm made for babies from 7 months. I'm just the right size + shape to help little ones learn to get food into their mouths and keep their little gums busy, whilst being super melty.
  • I'm organic
  • Crispy + melty
  • Just yummy organic snacks for babies
  • No concentrates
  • No additives or colourings
  • No added sugar or salt - I contain only naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 17G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Maize Flour 72%, Organic Sunflower Oil 14%, Organic Dried Sweetcorn 9%, Organic Dried Carrots 5%, Organic Dried Leeks <1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%, * I have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • I may contain Gluten, Soya and Milk

Storage

Keep me in a cool, dry place. Use my sticker to keep me crispy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 7 months old. When a baby over 7 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0) 330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

16g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper stick
Energy 1739kJ/414kcal28kJ/7kcal
Fat 15.0g0.2g
-of which saturates 1.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 61.0g0.9g
-of which sugars 1.6g<0.5g
Fibre 4.6g<0.5g
Protein 6.5g<0.5g
Sodium <0.01g<0.01g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin0.80mg0.01mg

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 7 months old. When a baby over 7 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

86 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great finger food

5 stars

My son enjoyed the independence that these gave him, he found these easy to pick up and feed himself. The flavour was a good combination and he looked for more after finishing one. I would definitely buy these again as he enjoyed them and the resealable element makes them ideal for an out and about snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great snack

5 stars

I tried the sweetcorn and carrot melty sticks with my 10 month old son. He loves them! I love them! They are the perfect size for little ones to hold and he obviously enjoyed them as he kept asking for more. This snack makes minimal mess, is filling and full of goodness. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant handy snack

4 stars

My daughter is 11 months old and we’ve just had our 1st family holiday abroad- these were a great handy snack to keep in the beach bag to keep her going between meal times! This is a light snack that won’t effect meal times, but we’re also great to use as part of a lunch with her sandwiches etc [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just the right size for little hands & mouths

5 stars

My little boy likes to feed himself so I thought these would be a perfect next step on from the melty puffs... I wasn't wrong. He loves passing it from one hand to the other between bites. They're sturdy enough to cope with being grabbed but crush easily between his gums. And as a bonus- they don't cover everything in orange dust! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Food DD Loves

4 stars

Thought these melts sticks would be the same as all the rest, but they are not. My DD will if given a choice will eat them over all other melt products. I have found they are less messy than the rest. The only problem is the packaging as the packet does not stay closed after being open a couple of times, and they go soft very quickly so need to use them within a couple of days. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing snacks for little ones

5 stars

I’m so happy I tried these with my little one. They’re a great size for little hands and must be super tasty, my little girl demolished them as quickly as I gave her them! Even more perfect that they’re so allergy friendly as she has multiple allergies! Thank you Ellas Kitchen for another great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect Snack

5 stars

My youngest daughter is 11 months and loves these! It is a perfect snack to work in with her baby led weaning and as they go soft as she eats them I don't have to worry about her choking. They are great to pop in my changing bag and I just seal the top when she has had enough. Only problem is my 7yr old daughter loves the taste of them as well and keeps stealing them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Daughter loved them

5 stars

My 11 month old daughter has had the other flavours before in the smaller puffs but never the Sweetcorn & Carrot melty sticks. She absolutely loved these and they were a lot easier for her to keep a grip of and hold as she nibbled away [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy!

5 stars

Ella's melty sticks have been really handy to have as part of lunches out and about. My daughter loves them and can hold them very easily. They've also been a good distraction for a hungry baby when mummy is cooking dinner! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab finger food!

5 stars

We got this sample in July and my daughter has now got to have a packet in the cupboard as they are her favourite snack - great for her to hold and as parents we are happy for her to hold a whole stick at one time as they melt easily in her mouth! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 86 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Ella's Kitchen Tomato & Basil Melty Sticks 17G

£ 1.00
£58.83/kg

Offer

Heinz Banana Biscotti 60G

£ 0.75
£12.50/kg

Offer

Heinz Apple Biscotti 60G

£ 0.75
£12.50/kg

Offer

Ella's Kitchen Parsnip & Carrot Melty Puffs 20G

£ 0.70
£3.50/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here