Ella's Kitchen Sweetcorn Plus Carrot Melty Sticks 17G

Great finger food 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 1st September 2019 My son enjoyed the independence that these gave him, he found these easy to pick up and feed himself. The flavour was a good combination and he looked for more after finishing one. I would definitely buy these again as he enjoyed them and the resealable element makes them ideal for an out and about snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great snack 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 25th August 2019 I tried the sweetcorn and carrot melty sticks with my 10 month old son. He loves them! I love them! They are the perfect size for little ones to hold and he obviously enjoyed them as he kept asking for more. This snack makes minimal mess, is filling and full of goodness. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant handy snack 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 23rd August 2019 My daughter is 11 months old and we’ve just had our 1st family holiday abroad- these were a great handy snack to keep in the beach bag to keep her going between meal times! This is a light snack that won’t effect meal times, but we’re also great to use as part of a lunch with her sandwiches etc [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just the right size for little hands & mouths 5 stars Review from Ellas Kitchen 21st August 2019 My little boy likes to feed himself so I thought these would be a perfect next step on from the melty puffs... I wasn't wrong. He loves passing it from one hand to the other between bites. They're sturdy enough to cope with being grabbed but crush easily between his gums. And as a bonus- they don't cover everything in orange dust! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Food DD Loves 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th August 2019 Thought these melts sticks would be the same as all the rest, but they are not. My DD will if given a choice will eat them over all other melt products. I have found they are less messy than the rest. The only problem is the packaging as the packet does not stay closed after being open a couple of times, and they go soft very quickly so need to use them within a couple of days. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing snacks for little ones 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th August 2019 I’m so happy I tried these with my little one. They’re a great size for little hands and must be super tasty, my little girl demolished them as quickly as I gave her them! Even more perfect that they’re so allergy friendly as she has multiple allergies! Thank you Ellas Kitchen for another great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect Snack 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th August 2019 My youngest daughter is 11 months and loves these! It is a perfect snack to work in with her baby led weaning and as they go soft as she eats them I don't have to worry about her choking. They are great to pop in my changing bag and I just seal the top when she has had enough. Only problem is my 7yr old daughter loves the taste of them as well and keeps stealing them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Daughter loved them 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My 11 month old daughter has had the other flavours before in the smaller puffs but never the Sweetcorn & Carrot melty sticks. She absolutely loved these and they were a lot easier for her to keep a grip of and hold as she nibbled away [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy! 5 stars Review from Ellas Kitchen 19th August 2019 Ella's melty sticks have been really handy to have as part of lunches out and about. My daughter loves them and can hold them very easily. They've also been a good distraction for a hungry baby when mummy is cooking dinner! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]