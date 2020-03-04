Tesco Eco Luxury Tissues 72 Sheets

Soft?! You’re having a laugh!
Very poor quality thin tissues, and not even remotely soft as described!
I buy these because they are made from recycled paper
good for blowing ones nose
value for money
Sand paper
Like using sand paper to blow your nose. Shouldn't be allowed to call it luxury soft.
Not soft or luxurious.
Sorry, these tissue may well be "eco" friendly but they are most definitely not "soft" or indeed (by my definition) should be labelled as "luxury". Disappointing.