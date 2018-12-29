By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Christmas Sprout Haters Crisps 6X25g

1(1)Write a review
Walkers Christmas Sprout Haters Crisps 6X25g
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Product Description

  • 2 x Turkey & Stuffing Flavour Potato Crisps 2 x Glazed Ham Flavour Potato Crisps 2 x Cheese & Cranberry Flavour Potato Crisps
  • Welcome to the sprout-free zone!
  • Enjoy these delicious festive flavours (strictly no sprouts allowed):
  • 2x Glazed Ham
  • 2x Turkey & Stuffing
  • 2x Cheese & Cranberry
  • If you're tempted over to the dark side, try our festive multi-pack for sprout lovers, featuring Turkey & Stuffing, Pigs in Blankets and, that's right, Brussels Sprout... Go on, we dare you.
  • Christmas dinner for sprout...
  • Walkers Sprout Lovers
  • Walkers Sprout Haters
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • 100% Great British potatoes
  • No MSG
  • Turkey & Stuffing - not suitable for vegetarians
  • Glazed Ham and Cheese & Cranberry - suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Not up to our usual standard?
  • Contact us at www.walkers.co.uk
  • Or Consumer Care,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm
  • Remember to keep your pack details with you or send your pack in if you are contacting us via post. Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only. Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

    Ingredients

    Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Glazed Ham Seasoning, Glazed Ham Seasoning contains: Sugar, Flavourings, Salt, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (contains Soya), Rice Flour, Carob Flour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Spices (contains Clove), Orange Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)

    • Contains: Milk, Soya

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 525kJ2106kJ
    -126kcal(6%*)504kcal
    Fat 6.7g(10%*)26.9g
    of which Saturates 0.5g(3%*)2.1g
    Carbohydrate 14.2g56.9g
    of which Sugars 0.6g(<1%*)3.2g
    Fibre 1.1g4.5g
    Protein 1.6g6.2g
    Salt 0.31g(5%*)1.24g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
  • This pack contains:
    • Energy524kJ 126kcal
      6%
    • Fat6.8g
      10%
    • Saturates0.5g
      3%
    • Sugars0.7g
      <1%
    • Salt0.33g
      6%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 524kJ

    Ingredients

    Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Turkey & Stuffing Seasoning, Turkey & Stuffing Seasoning contains: Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Onion Powder, Potassium Chloride, Flavourings, Chicken Fat

    • Contains: Milk, Soya

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 524kJ2097kJ
    -126kcal(6%*)503kcal
    Fat 6.8g(10%*)27g
    of which Saturates 0.5g(3%*)2.1g
    Carbohydrate 14.1g56.4g
    of which Sugars 0.5g(<1%*)2.9g
    Fibre 1.1g4.5g
    Protein 1.6g6.3g
    Salt 0.33g(6%*)1.32g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    Ingredients

    Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Cheese & Cranberry Seasoning, Cheese & Cranberry Seasoning contains: Sugar, Salt, Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavourings (contains Cheese Powder from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Dried Cranberry Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)

    • Contains: Milk, Soya

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 525kJ2106kJ
    -126kcal(6%*)504kcal
    Fat 6.7g(10%*)26.9g
    of which Saturates 0.5g(3%*)2.1g
    Carbohydrate 14.2g56.9g
    of which Sugars 0.8g(<1%*)3.3g
    Fibre 1.1g4.5g
    Protein 1.6g6.3g
    Salt 0.31g(5%*)1.24g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Smokey Bacon crisps with a different name. Not Nic

1 stars

Smokey Bacon crisps with a different name. Not Nice !!!!

