Dr Browns Wide Neck Bottle 2 Pack

Product Description
- Helps to reduce colic, spit up, burping and gas.
- BpA free
- Vacuum free feeding similar to breast feeding
- Almost half of all babies in the UK develop colic*
- There are two major problems associated with most traditional baby bottles: air and vacuum. Traditional and restrictive vented bottles tend to develop vacuums because babies have to suck progressively harder on the one hole in the bottle to obtain the liquid. This causes teat collapse and baby has to stop feeding. Air enters the bottle when the teat reinflates; this air is ingested and can cause colic symptoms.
- 78% of Healthcare Professionals agree that the most common cause of colic in young babies is caused by digestive or feeding problems, including swallowing air.*
- But there is a solution……
- The Dr Brown's Options™ baby bottles feature a unique system with a removable vent designed to create a ‘vacuum free' environment.
- Introducing the complete new feeding system that grows with baby and help alleviate the symptoms of windy colic.
- Giving parents the power of choice!
- The same trusted bottle, with added benefits
- The new Dr Brown's Options™ - the first convertible bottle that can be used with or without the green vent system.
- The unique internal green vent system continues to create 100% vacuum free feeding, which is clinically proven to help reduce wind related colic. This is what makes 9 out of 10 Healthcare Professionals recommend Dr Brown's for the relief of wind related colic.
- As baby becomes more developed the bottle can be used without the green vent system to work more like a conventional, teat-vented bottle. The new Dr Brown's scalloped designed teat allows air to vent through bottle when green vent system is not used for when baby's feeding it developed or parents just want the convenience of a teat vented bottle.
- Two vent options - one proven bottle.
- The unique Dr Brown's internal vent eliminates the vacuum and air bubbles in the feed, so helping reduce colic and burping.
- Internal Vent System and Silicone Teat work together - the power of choice!
- Controlled flow so babies feed at their own pace. The internal vent and silicone teat are highly engineered to provide consistent milk flow.
- Some parents find removing the vent a convenient option when:
- Baby's feeding has become more developed
- Options™ grows with baby, allowing easy removal of the vent as baby develops, or no longer experiences feeding problems.
- Wanting the convenience of a teat-vented bottle:
- Without the vent, Options™ provides a feeding experience similar to most teat-vented bottles. This teat venting creates a controlled flow, offering babies an easy and convenient way to feed at their own pace.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020