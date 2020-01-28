Tesco Finest 4 Pack Raspberry White Chocolate Hot Cross Buns

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian White Chocolate Chunks (14%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Raspberry (9%), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (6%) [Cranberry, Sugar], Palm Oil, Sugar, Lemon Peel, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Potato Dextrin, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place.
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.