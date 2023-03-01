We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Better You B12 Boost Oral Spray 25Ml

Better You B12 Boost Oral Spray 25Ml

£12.00

£48.00/100ml

Vegetarian

Boost B12 Oral Spray
BetterYou Boost B12 Oral Spray is stimulant free and contains the most bio-available form of B12 (Methylcobalamin) which is a naturally active form found within human metabolism.Specially formulated to delivery vitamin B12 directly into the mouth. The tiny droplets absorb quickly, providing fast nutrient uptake.Each dosage (4 sprays) delivers 1200μg of vitamin B12 along with 40μg of chromium and 0.5mg of green tea extract.
Our work with Cardiff University has produced a nutritional delivery system that provides a convenient alternative to tablets and capsules.
FSC - FSC® Mix Board, FSC® C127735
Pill and Palm Oil Free48 daily dosesA convenient alternative to tablets and capsules4 sprays contains 1200µg vitamin B12Nutritional support in a sprayVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 25ML
A convenient way to help maintain vitamin B12 levels, contributing to:A reduction in tiredness and fatigueNormal energy metabolismNormal healthy red blood cellsNormal psychological functions

Ingredients

Water, Diluent (Xylitol), Flavouring (Natural Apricot), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Methylcobalamin (Vitamin B12), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Green Tea Extract, Chromium Chloride

Number of uses

48 daily doses

Net Contents

25ml

Preparation and Usage

How to useInitial use: press pump 3 times to get the liquid flowing.Shake well before every use. Carefully spray into your mouth, ideally onto the inside of your cheek, and hold for a few seconds. Replace cap after use.Recommended doseAdult: use 4 sprays daily, taken together or separately.

