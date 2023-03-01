Better You B12 Boost Oral Spray 25Ml

Boost B12 Oral Spray

BetterYou Boost B12 Oral Spray is stimulant free and contains the most bio-available form of B12 (Methylcobalamin) which is a naturally active form found within human metabolism. Specially formulated to delivery vitamin B12 directly into the mouth. The tiny droplets absorb quickly, providing fast nutrient uptake. Each dosage (4 sprays) delivers 1200μg of vitamin B12 along with 40μg of chromium and 0.5mg of green tea extract.

Our work with Cardiff University has produced a nutritional delivery system that provides a convenient alternative to tablets and capsules.

FSC - FSC® Mix Board, FSC® C127735

Pill and Palm Oil Free 48 daily doses A convenient alternative to tablets and capsules 4 sprays contains 1200µg vitamin B12 Nutritional support in a spray Vegetarian Society Approved

Pack size: 25ML

A convenient way to help maintain vitamin B12 levels, contributing to: A reduction in tiredness and fatigue Normal energy metabolism Normal healthy red blood cells Normal psychological functions

Ingredients

Water, Diluent (Xylitol), Flavouring (Natural Apricot), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Methylcobalamin (Vitamin B12), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Green Tea Extract, Chromium Chloride

Number of uses

48 daily doses

Net Contents

25ml

Preparation and Usage