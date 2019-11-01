Tesco Medium Fajita Kit 475G

Fantastic fajita kit
We used to have Smoky BBQ Old El Paso all the time, but I decided to try these after a while since they were much cheaper, the taste is different, but not in a bad way, they have a more spiced flavour to them, naturally it's not a fair comparison since this one isn't bbq flavoured, but I much prefer these over the Old El Paso ones, the taste is great (which you can augment with your own spice mix if you like it stronger, I often do this when I add mushrooms and an extra pepper to them since the cheapest peppers come in bunches of 3), and the texture of the wraps is just right, not stringy or chewy. We've been having these fajitas for years now and there's never been any problems, the packaging is always fine and the wraps are never low quality, this is my go to fajita kit at the moment.
Fantastic!
This fajita kit is delicious, it tastes better than the old el paso ones and cheaper too so it's a win win all round, it's a family favourite bin this house.
Not Spicy Enough and is Bland
Not to my taste it's bland and has no spice taste as all. The Tesco Spicy Fajita Kit was by far better. Such a shame Tesco have stopped selling the spicy version. I tried this medium one sometime ago then decided to try the spicy version and have been buying this ever since. It's been great and my family always come over when they know I'm making this, they love it. So please Tesco bring back the Spicy Fajita Kit.