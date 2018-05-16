Tahira Beef Salami 80G

Product Description
- Beef Salami
- WIF - Slaughtered, processed & packed according to Islamic Sharia under strict supervision of the World Islamic Foundation
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Halal
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
Beef Meat (130g for 100g of product), Lactose, Salt, Milk Proteins, Dextrin, Spices, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Emulsifier (E-452), Smoke Aroma, Flavour Enhancer (E-621), Antioxidant (E-301), Preservatives (E-252 and E-250), Natural Colouring Beetroot Red
Allergy Information
- It can contain traces of Soya
Storage
Store between 0°C and 5°C.
Produce of
Produced & packaged in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Open 10 minutes before consuming.
Name and address
- Tahira Foods Ltd,
- Alperton House,
- Bridgewater Road,
- HA0 1EH,
- UK.
Return to
- Tahira Foods Ltd,
- Alperton House,
- Bridgewater Road,
- HA0 1EH,
- UK.
- info@tahira.com
Net Contents
80g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Energy
|1262 kJ/ 303 kcal
|Fat
|21,0 g
|Of which Saturates
|9,8 g
|Carbohydrate
|2,3 g
|Of which Sugars
|2,3 g
|Protein
|26,2 g
|Salt
|4,7 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019