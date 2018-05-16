By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tahira Beef Salami 80G

Tahira Beef Salami 80G
£ 2.00
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Beef Salami
  • WIF - Slaughtered, processed & packed according to Islamic Sharia under strict supervision of the World Islamic Foundation
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Beef Meat (130g for 100g of product), Lactose, Salt, Milk Proteins, Dextrin, Spices, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Emulsifier (E-452), Smoke Aroma, Flavour Enhancer (E-621), Antioxidant (E-301), Preservatives (E-252 and E-250), Natural Colouring Beetroot Red

Allergy Information

  • It can contain traces of Soya

Storage

Store between 0°C and 5°C.

Produce of

Produced & packaged in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Open 10 minutes before consuming.

Name and address

  • Tahira Foods Ltd,
  • Alperton House,
  • Bridgewater Road,
  • HA0 1EH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tahira Foods Ltd,
  • Alperton House,
  • Bridgewater Road,
  • HA0 1EH,
  • UK.
  • info@tahira.com

Net Contents

80g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g
Energy 1262 kJ/ 303 kcal
Fat 21,0 g
Of which Saturates 9,8 g
Carbohydrate 2,3 g
Of which Sugars 2,3 g
Protein 26,2 g
Salt 4,7 g

