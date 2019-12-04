Tahira Chicken Smoked Sausages Hot Dogs 500G
Product Description
- Product of mechanically separated meat (chicken + turkey) with chicken meat
- WIF - Slaughtered, processed & packed according to Islamic Sharia under strict supervision of the World Islamic Foundation
- All halal ingredients
- The Halal choice
- Pack size: 500g
Ingredients
Mechanically Separated Meat (42% Chicken, 21% Turkey), Water, Chicken Fat with Skin, Chicken Meat 7%, Potato Starch, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Stabilizers: E450, E262, Antioxidant: E300, Spice Extracts, Preservative: E250, In Edible casing of Bovine Collagen, Flavour, Smoke
Storage
Store under +7°C
Name and address
- Tahira Foods Limited,
- Alperton House,
- Bridgewater Road,
- Alperton,
- HA0 1EH,
- UK.
Net Contents
500g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|889 kJ / 214 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|of which saturates
|5,3 g
|Carbohydrates
|4,3 g
|of which sugars
|<0,5 g
|Protein
|11 g
|Salt
|1,8 g
