Tahira Chicken Smoked Sausages Hot Dogs 500G

Tahira Chicken Smoked Sausages Hot Dogs 500G
£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Product of mechanically separated meat (chicken + turkey) with chicken meat
  • WIF - Slaughtered, processed & packed according to Islamic Sharia under strict supervision of the World Islamic Foundation
  • All halal ingredients
  • The Halal choice
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Mechanically Separated Meat (42% Chicken, 21% Turkey), Water, Chicken Fat with Skin, Chicken Meat 7%, Potato Starch, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Stabilizers: E450, E262, Antioxidant: E300, Spice Extracts, Preservative: E250, In Edible casing of Bovine Collagen, Flavour, Smoke

Storage

Store under +7°C

Name and address

  • Tahira Foods Limited,
  • Alperton House,
  • Bridgewater Road,
  • Alperton,
  • HA0 1EH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 889 kJ / 214 kcal
Fat 17 g
of which saturates 5,3 g
Carbohydrates 4,3 g
of which sugars <0,5 g
Protein 11 g
Salt 1,8 g

