Tahira Chicken Sausage With Peri Peri 500G

Tahira Chicken Sausage With Peri Peri 500G
£ 2.00
£0.40/100g
  • Energy976kJ 235kcal
    12%
  • Fat19.2g
    27%
  • Saturates6.18g
    31%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0.3%
  • Salt2.9g
    48%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 976kJ/235 kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken sausage with mechanically separated chicken
  • WIF - Slaughtered, processed & packed according to Islamic Sharia under strict supervision of the World Islamic Foundation
  • All Halal ingredients
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

61% Chicken, 48% of which is mechanically separated, Water, Chicken Fat, Wheatflour, Chicken Collagen, Salt, Mixed Herbs and Spices, Emulsifier: E450, E452, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Dried Vegetables (Garlic), Anti-Oxidant: E300, E316, Modified Potato Starch: E1404, Rapeseed Oil Uncured, Yeast Extract, Aroma, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Soya), Preservative: E250, Coloring: E150a, Potato Starch, Glucose Syrup (Wheat), Onion Oil

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain traces of: Halal Turkey Meat, Halal Beef Meat, Halal Lamb Meat, Mustard, Celery, Milk Components, Pistachio

Storage

When stored at max. +7°C best beforeShelf life limited once opened.

Preparation and Usage

  • Peel before eating.

Name and address

  • Tahira Foods Limited (The Halal Choice),
  • Alperton House,
  • Bridgewater Road,
  • Alperton,
  • HA0 1EH.

Return to

  • Tahira Foods Limited (The Halal Choice),
  • Alperton House,
  • Bridgewater Road,
  • Alperton,
  • HA0 1EH.
  • Tel: + 44 208 795 3113
  • Fax: + 44 208 795 4224

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 976kJ/235 kcal
Fat 19,2 g
Of which saturates 6,18 g
Carbohydrate 4,2 g
Of which sugars 0,3 g
Protein 11,4 g
Salt 2,9 g

