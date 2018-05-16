Tahira Chicken Sausage With Tikka 500G

- Energy976kJ 235kcal12%
Product Description
- Chicken sausage with mechanically separated chicken
- WIF - Slaughtered, processed & packed according to Islamic Sharia under strict supervision of the World Islamic Foundation
- All Halal ingredients
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
61% Chicken, 48% of which is mechanically separated, Water, Chicken Fat, Wheatflour, Chicken Collagen, Salt, Mixed Herbs and Spices (contains: Mustard), Emulsifier: E450, E452, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Dried Vegetables (Garlic), Anti-Oxidant: E300, E316, Modified Potato Starch: E1404, Rapeseed Oil Uncured, Yeast Extract, Aroma, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Soya), Preservative: E250, Coloring: E150a, Potato Starch, Glucose Syrup (Wheat), Onion Oil
Allergy Information
- This product may contain traces of: Halal Turkey Meat, Halal Beef Meat, Halal Lamb Meat, Celery, Milk Components, Pistachio
Storage
When stored at max. +7°C best beforeShelf life limited once opened.
Preparation and Usage
- Peel before eating.
Name and address
- Tahira Foods Limited (The Halal Choice),
- Alperton House,
- Bridgewater Road,
- Alperton,
- HA0 1EH.
Return to
- Tel: +44 208 795 3113
- Fax: +44 208 795 4224
Net Contents
500g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|976 kJ/235 kcal
|Fat
|19,2 g
|Of which saturates
|6,18 g
|Carbohydrate
|4,2 g
|Of which sugars
|0,3 g
|Protein
|11,4 g
|Salt
|2,9 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
