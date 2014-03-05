Bassetts 3-6 Years Omega 3 & Multi Vitamins Orange 30S
Offer
Product Description
- Orange flavoured Omega-3 Flaxseed & multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.
- Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk
- This tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a balance of nutrients and Omega-3. For a smart start to the day, it contains nutrients to support the health of three to six years olds, including Vitamin B6 to support normal psychological function and Vitamin B5 for mental performance.
- Eyes - Vitamin A helps support healthy vision
- Skin - Vitamin A helps support healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Bones & Muscles - Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium, is necessary for normal bone growth & development & helps support healthy muscle function
- Flaxseed Oil - A source of essential Omega-3 fatty acids
- Nervous System - Vitamin B6 helps support the working of the nervous system
- Teeth - Vitamin D helps support healthy teeth
- Immune System - Vitamin C helps support the immune system
- Vitality - Vitamin B6 helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from food
- Mental Performance & Wellbeing - Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5) helps support normal mental performance & Vitamin B6 supports normal psychological function
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Now with omega-3
- With vitamin B5 to support mental performance
- Natural flavours or colours
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Vitamin A helps support healthy vision
- Vitamin A helps support healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium, is necessary for normal bone growth & development & helps support healthy muscle function
- A source of essential Omega-3 fatty acids
- Vitamin B6 helps support the working of the nervous system
- Vitamin D helps support healthy teeth
- Vitamin C helps support the immune system
- Vitamin B6 helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from food
- Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5) helps support normal mental performance & Vitamin B6 supports normal psychological function
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sucralose), Flaxseed Oil (Source of Omega-3), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Orange Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5), Acid (Malic Acid), Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place below 25°C.
Produce of
Made with care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK
Preparation and Usage
- Suggested daily intake:
- One pastille daily.
- Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.
Warnings
- WARNING: Do not take Vitamin A supplements if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant in the near future, except on the advice of a doctor.
- Contains Maltitol which is a polyol - excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect.
- Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Not suitable for children under the age of 3.
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd,
- Crediton,
- Devon,
- EX17 3AP,
- UK.
Return to
- Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd,
- Crediton,
- Devon,
- EX17 3AP,
- UK.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Upper age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
30 x Pastilles
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Pastille
|%NRV*
|Vitamin A
|400µg
|50%
|Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5)
|6mg
|100%
|Vitamin B6
|1.4mg
|100%
|Vitamin C
|80mg
|100%
|Vitamin D
|5µg
|100%
|Vitamin E
|12mg α-TE
|100%
|Flaxseed oil
|267mg
|N/A
|Omega-3 (ALA)
|120mg
|N/A
|*NRV=Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|The recommended daily intake of vitamins and minerals for your family
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: Do not take Vitamin A supplements if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant in the near future, except on the advice of a doctor. Contains Maltitol which is a polyol - excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle. Not suitable for children under the age of 3. KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020