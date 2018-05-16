Babease Organic Strawberry Apple Brown Rice 100G

Product Description
- Learn more about weaning at www.babease.co
- Complementary Feeding
- Stage 1 introduces your little one to their first taste of predominantly savoury solid foods, starting at around 6 months (and no earlier than 4) whilst continuing to breast or formula feed. However, every baby is unique, so be guided by your instincts and your health care professional.
- Nurturing Future Foodies
- At Babease, we believe that introducing your little one to amazing tastes and textures at an early age is the best way to raise healthy, adventurous eaters. Our fuss-free recipes are bursting with new flavours to excite your babies' tiny taste buds on a daily basis.
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/non-EU agriculture
- Packed with fruit & grains
- Simply smooth
- No added salt or sugar
- Gluten free
- Dairy free
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Strawberries (40%), Apples (34%), Coconut Water (18%), Wholegrain Brown Rice (5%), Quinoa (3%)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once open, replace cap and keep in fridge for up to 24 hours.
Produce of
Made in small batches in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve at room temperature, or heat by standing the pouch in hot water. Always check temperature before serving. Never microwave pouch.
Warnings
- WARNING: The cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. If this pouch is damaged or inflated, do not serve. Instead, return to us.
Name and address
- Babease Ltd,
- 1 Pickle Mews,
- London,
- SW9 0FJ,
- UK.
Return to
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|269kJ
|-
|64kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|Of which Saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.1g
|Of which Sugars*
|7.2g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt**
|0.057g
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|**Salt content due to the presence of naturally occuring sodium
|-
Safety information
