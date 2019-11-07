By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cathedral City Nibbles Cheese 5X16g

5(1)Write a review
Cathedral City Nibbles Cheese 5X16g
£ 1.75
£21.88/kg

Product Description

  • Kids Snack Nibbles Mild Lighter Cheese
  • Consume as a part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • Natural kids snack with bite-sized nibbles of Cathedral City Mild Lighter Cheese (30% less fat than standard cheddar)
  • Cathedral City Nibbles are small cubes cut from our smooth & creamy mild lighter cheese providing your little ones with 100% natural cheese, and calcium and protein for strong bones*. Each delicious Cathedral City mini-bag has only 53 calories** and it is a perfect lunchbox filler or an afternoon snack.
  • - Great for lunchboxes
  • - Each mini-bag is made with a glass of milk (160ml)
  • - No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • - 100% natural cheese
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - Source of calcium for strong bones and High in protein
  • - Made in Great Britain using British milk
  • - From the Nation's Favourite Cheese
  • * Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones. protein contributes to the maintenance of normal bones. Consume as a part of a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet
  • ** 220 kJ per mini-bag, 1376 kJ / 331 kcal per 100g
  • Up and down the country, sitting splendidly in a sandwich or bubbling beautifully on toast, there's nothing quite like Cathedral City. That's because our award winning Cornish creamery only uses milk from dedicated West Country farmers to create our distinctive, smooth, creamy cheddar every time. Which is why we're proud to be The Nation's Favourite.
  • All of our milk is 100% British and sourced from around 350 local dairy farmers in the South West, the heart of England's richest milk fields.
  • Join us on Facebook/CathedralCity
  • Established in 1966. By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey. Red Tractor Assured.
  • Each mini bag packaged in a protective atmosphere

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Freepost Dairy Crest.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or questions, please contact us at:
  • Cathedral City Careline 0800 783 7281
  • Freepost Dairy Crest.

Net Contents

5 x 16g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 16g mini bag
Energy 1376kJ / 331kcal220kJ / 53kcal
Fat 24g3.8g
(of which saturates)16.4g2.6g
Carbohydrate 0.1g0g
(of which sugars)0.1g0g
Protein 28.6g4.6g
Salt 1.8g0.3g
Calcium 960mg (120% RI)154mg (19% RI)
RI = Reference Intake--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Truthfully these are for treats for my dog. Unfort

5 stars

Truthfully these are for treats for my dog. Unfortunately I am allergic to cheese

