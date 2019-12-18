Philadelphia Light 340G
- Energy188 kJ 45 kcal2%
- Fat3.3 g5%
- Saturates2.2 g11%
- Sugars1.5 g2%
- Salt0.21 g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 625 kJ
Product Description
- Medium fat soft cheese.
- Made with milk and real cream, Philadelphia Light has the same fresh and creamy taste as Original, but with 40% less fat. Philadelphia is fantastically versatile, whether you are spreading it at lunchtime into wholesome sliced bread topped with sliced avocado or grilled chicken, or stirring it into your pasta for a lighter carbonara.
- Philadelphia Light makes a refreshingly simple lunch or a delicious dinner.
- - Available in Mini Tubs, which are a great alternative if you want to enjoy your Philadelphia at work or as a snack.
- - Available also in 180g pack.
- - Made with pasteurised milk
- - No preservatives
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - See our recipes at www.philadelphia.co.uk for more delicious inspiration.
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Ingredients
Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Acid (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.
Number of uses
1 portion = 30 g. Contains 11-12 portions
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion (30 g)
|Energy
|625 kJ
|188 kJ
|-
|150 kcal
|45 kcal
|Fat
|11 g
|3.3 g
|of which Saturates
|7.4 g
|2.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2 g
|1.5 g
|of which Sugars
|5.2 g
|1.5 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|0.1 g
|Protein
|7.2 g
|2.2 g
|Salt
|0.70 g
|0.21 g
