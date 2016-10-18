By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Riband Original 16X18g

image 1 of Blue Riband Original 16X18g
£ 2.50
£0.87/100g
Each biscuit** contains
  • Energy387kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2149kJ

Product Description

  • Sixteen crisp wafer biscuits covered in real milk chocolate (47%).
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
  • BLUE RIBAND was first launched in 1936 by Gray Dunn, which was then acquired by Rowntrees and subsequently by Nestle in 1988, and continues to be a real family favourite, consisting of four layers of crisp wafer and creamy praline covered in smooth milk chocolate.
  • At only 92 Calories per bar, BLUE RIBAND is perfect for a treat any time of day, containing no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, and is made with 100% certified sustainable cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. Our chocolate biscuit bars are also free from hydrogenated fat and eggs, and are suitable for vegetarians.
  • The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a BLUE RIBAND, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
  • Have you tried Blue Riband Original during your coffee break with Nescafe?

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Manufacturers of Nestle UK Limited Gatwick

  • Sixteen crisp wafer biscuits covered in real milk chocolate
  • 92 Calories
  • Free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives
  • Pack size: 288g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Mango Kernel/Sal/Shea), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavourings, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see fin seal.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Biscuit = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains 16 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents

16 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy2149kJ387kJ8400kJ
-513kcal92kcal2000kcal5%
Fat25.1g4.5g70g6%
of which: saturates13.7g2.5g20g13%
Carbohydrate65.8g11.8g260g5%
of which: sugars47.3g8.5g90g9%
Fibre1.7g0.3g--
Protein5.0g0.9g50g2%
Salt0.18g0.03g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**1 biscuit----
Contains 16 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

