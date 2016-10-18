Blue Riband Original 16X18g

- Energy387kJ 92kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2149kJ
Product Description
- Sixteen crisp wafer biscuits covered in real milk chocolate (47%).
- www.nestle.co.uk
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- BLUE RIBAND was first launched in 1936 by Gray Dunn, which was then acquired by Rowntrees and subsequently by Nestle in 1988, and continues to be a real family favourite, consisting of four layers of crisp wafer and creamy praline covered in smooth milk chocolate.
- At only 92 Calories per bar, BLUE RIBAND is perfect for a treat any time of day, containing no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, and is made with 100% certified sustainable cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. Our chocolate biscuit bars are also free from hydrogenated fat and eggs, and are suitable for vegetarians.
- The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a BLUE RIBAND, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
- Have you tried Blue Riband Original during your coffee break with Nescafe?
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Manufacturers of Nestle UK Limited Gatwick
- Sixteen crisp wafer biscuits covered in real milk chocolate
- 92 Calories
- Free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives
- Pack size: 288g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Mango Kernel/Sal/Shea), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavourings, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see fin seal.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Biscuit = 1 serving
Number of uses
Contains 16 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents
16 x 18g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2149kJ
|387kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|513kcal
|92kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|25.1g
|4.5g
|70g
|6%
|of which: saturates
|13.7g
|2.5g
|20g
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|65.8g
|11.8g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|47.3g
|8.5g
|90g
|9%
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.0g
|0.9g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.03g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**1 biscuit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 16 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
