Fox & Ivy Classic Scented Candle White Pomegranate

- A fresh, zesty fragrance with bright citrus notes, red fruits and a lovely heart of jasmine and violet.
- Infuse your home and elevate your senses with this Fox & Ivy collection of time-honoured favourites. Rich spices, colourful fruits, warm woods, deep musks and beautiful floral fragrances - each have their place this in classic fragrance collection, so you can choose the scent that suits your mood.
- Enjoy up to 45 hours of beautiful fragrance
Information
Warnings
- Contains 4-tert-Butylcyclohexyl acetate, Eugenol. May produce an allergic reaction.
- Keep out of reach of children
- Warning! Keep wax pool clear of things like match heads. Don't let your candle burn all the way down. Always leave 20mm wax to spare. Always burn candles on a heat resistant mat. Should the candle or holder be damaged, do not use. Keep instructions even after you throw the packaging away.
Safety information
