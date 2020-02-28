By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Plenty Handy Towels 75 Sheets

5(82)Write a review
£ 2.00
£2.67/100sheet

Product Description

  • Plenty Handy Towels Kitchen Roll, 75 single sheets
  • New Plenty Handy Towels, Kitchen towel now in practical single sheets.
  • 6 designs available in convenient, easy dispensing packs. Now you can store Plenty wherever you may need it, bathroom, dining room or living room, for performance always at hand.
  • 1 rolls 2-ply tissue. Average 75 sheets per pack.
  • Sheet size 230 mm x 215 mm.
  • (All measurements are averages)
  • Pack size: 75SHT

Information

Produce of

Made in the EU

Warnings

  • To avoid risk of suffocation, please keep plastic bag out of the reach of children and pets.

Recycling info

Packing. Plastic - Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Essity UK Limited,
  • Southfields Road,
  • Dunstable,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • LU6 3EJ.
  • Essity Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Why Not Get in Touch?
  • If you have any comments or are in any way dissatisfied with any aspect of this product:
  • Phone us on: 0800 328 8305 or if you are in ROI: 1800 535 681 quoting the number on the inside of the cardboard tube.
  • scageneralenquiries@sca.com
Net Contents

1 x 75 Sheets Kitchen Rolls

Safety information

View more safety information

To avoid risk of suffocation, please keep plastic bag out of the reach of children and pets.

82 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Rolls do not tear

1 stars

The last few packs of these DO NOT TEAR HARDLY AT ALL the perfolations are very poor very disappointing you go to tear it of and you get handfulls rolling off!!!

Love the packaging

5 stars

I use this is the kitchen for spills and cleaning, also use them in the bathroom to dry washed hands.

Handy Towels

5 stars

Separate sheets are so useful for really yucky jobs like Cat's poo tray when two hands aren't enough.

Love These

5 stars

These will be a staple for us in our car and motor home. Brilliant for mopping up spillages and small leaks. Really handy to have nearby and so far have lasted us quite a while. A great buy.

Fusion of tissue and towel - soft but stronger

5 stars

I've been using Plenty Handy Towels since summer when we installed our new log cabin. They are great for generally clearing up spills, wiping down the windows (fingermarks especially!) and also for runny noses now the weather is getting cooler. They feel nice and thick, don't tear easily and absorb spillages efficiently. I've rung them out and re-used too as a cleaning cloth, drying on my radiator or laying out flat. So handy to have around, I've now got one in almost every room.

Fantastic and HANDY!

5 stars

I'm so happy with this product! Super HANDY! Super strong and easy to access, saves a lot of time tearing the papers, especially if you have wet hands! P

Recyclable everything

5 stars

I was happy with the thickness of the handy towels and love that the casing is recyclable ...so pretty too !

Kitchen towel that doubles up as a home accessory!

5 stars

Plenty's reliably tough and super handy kitchen towel can now be disguised when you don't really want a towel roll on display! Perfect for when you want to take Plenty out of the kitchen and yet stay subtle and stylish! Great for social events or fitting in with daily living. Great absorbency and super versatile! PLENTY of reasons to buy this product!

Handy little towels

5 stars

I always use Plenty was using it long before the name change. Have tried others and cheaper but always come back to plenty. Now I keep these handy little towels by the cooker as well for spills. What a great little addition to the family

So handy!

5 stars

I bought these in my last 'big shop' and they are brilliant. As a mum of an almost 2 year old I was forever using baby wipes on the go to clean up spills and messes but not anymore! Would definitely recommend and will buy again. Super absorbent.

1-10 of 82 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

