Plenty Handy Towels 75 Sheets

Rolls do not tear
The last few packs of these DO NOT TEAR HARDLY AT ALL the perfolations are very poor very disappointing you go to tear it of and you get handfulls rolling off!!!
Love the packaging
I use this is the kitchen for spills and cleaning, also use them in the bathroom to dry washed hands.
Handy Towels
Separate sheets are so useful for really yucky jobs like Cat's poo tray when two hands aren't enough.
Love These
These will be a staple for us in our car and motor home. Brilliant for mopping up spillages and small leaks. Really handy to have nearby and so far have lasted us quite a while. A great buy.
Fusion of tissue and towel - soft but stronger
I've been using Plenty Handy Towels since summer when we installed our new log cabin. They are great for generally clearing up spills, wiping down the windows (fingermarks especially!) and also for runny noses now the weather is getting cooler. They feel nice and thick, don't tear easily and absorb spillages efficiently. I've rung them out and re-used too as a cleaning cloth, drying on my radiator or laying out flat. So handy to have around, I've now got one in almost every room.
Fantastic and HANDY!
I'm so happy with this product! Super HANDY! Super strong and easy to access, saves a lot of time tearing the papers, especially if you have wet hands! P
Recyclable everything
I was happy with the thickness of the handy towels and love that the casing is recyclable ...so pretty too !
Kitchen towel that doubles up as a home accessory!
Plenty's reliably tough and super handy kitchen towel can now be disguised when you don't really want a towel roll on display! Perfect for when you want to take Plenty out of the kitchen and yet stay subtle and stylish! Great for social events or fitting in with daily living. Great absorbency and super versatile! PLENTY of reasons to buy this product!
Handy little towels
I always use Plenty was using it long before the name change. Have tried others and cheaper but always come back to plenty. Now I keep these handy little towels by the cooker as well for spills. What a great little addition to the family
So handy!
I bought these in my last 'big shop' and they are brilliant. As a mum of an almost 2 year old I was forever using baby wipes on the go to clean up spills and messes but not anymore! Would definitely recommend and will buy again. Super absorbent.