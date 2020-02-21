By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Drawstring Bathroom Liner 12L X 25Pk

3.5(9)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.06/each

Product Description

  • Tesco 25 pedal bin liners drawstring lavender scented.
  • Tesco Drawstring Lavender Scented Pedal Bin 25 Pack (12L)
  • Rubbish never smelt better. Strong & durable.
  • rim: 80cm approx. length: 50cm approx. 12 litre approx. WARNINGS Keep this product away from Babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation. This product is not recommended for food use. Do not put hot ash in these sacks. Glass and sharp objects must be wrapped securely before placing in the sack.

Information

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam, ----

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25

9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Beautiful Lavender aroma.

5 stars

Love these, they make my kitchen smell lovely !

doesnt fit

1 stars

doesn't fit the size bin it's supposed to although bag itself fine

Best Buy!

5 stars

Great quality. Nice scent. I empty kitty litter deposits in a bag each day. One bag lasts a week without any tell-tail 😁 odour. Please keep them in stock!

Good product for the money. Lovely perfumed bag,

5 stars

Good product for the money. Lovely perfumed bag, and a good size. Delicate bag suitable for bathroom.

Good quality. Don't mind the fragrance - keeps bi

4 stars

Good quality. Don't mind the fragrance - keeps bins fresh.

Great for nappy bins

5 stars

Recommended for use in nappy bins too! Keeps the smell at bay and holds quite a lot (admittedly this is in the newborn phase where I’ve changed her 30 times in 2 days). It’s worth mentioning it also fits the tommee tippee sanogenic bin

nice being white

4 stars

good quality could be a bit larger as they are used for food waist

Perfect size for small bins

3 stars

This bin liner is the perfect size for my small bins. The only complaint I have is that the fragrance is much too strong. I hope to see an unperfumed version of this product in future.

did not like the lavender fragrance, prefer neutra

1 stars

did not like the lavender fragrance, prefer neutral, apart from the smell product was OK

