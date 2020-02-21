Tesco Drawstring Bathroom Liner 12L X 25Pk

Beautiful Lavender aroma.
Love these, they make my kitchen smell lovely !
doesnt fit
doesn't fit the size bin it's supposed to although bag itself fine
Best Buy!
Great quality. Nice scent. I empty kitty litter deposits in a bag each day. One bag lasts a week without any tell-tail 😁 odour. Please keep them in stock!
Good product for the money. Lovely perfumed bag,
Good product for the money. Lovely perfumed bag, and a good size. Delicate bag suitable for bathroom.
Good quality. Don't mind the fragrance - keeps bi
Good quality. Don't mind the fragrance - keeps bins fresh.
Great for nappy bins
Recommended for use in nappy bins too! Keeps the smell at bay and holds quite a lot (admittedly this is in the newborn phase where I’ve changed her 30 times in 2 days). It’s worth mentioning it also fits the tommee tippee sanogenic bin
nice being white
good quality could be a bit larger as they are used for food waist
Perfect size for small bins
This bin liner is the perfect size for my small bins. The only complaint I have is that the fragrance is much too strong. I hope to see an unperfumed version of this product in future.
did not like the lavender fragrance, prefer neutra
did not like the lavender fragrance, prefer neutral, apart from the smell product was OK