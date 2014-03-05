Tesco Health Cod Liver Oil 500Mg 90 Capsule
Offer
Product Description
- Tesco Health cod liver oil 500mg with vitamins A and D food supplement.
- A daily supplement containing 3 nutrients. Formulated with vitamin D which supports the maintenance of normal bones and muscle function.
- Mobility
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cod Liver Oil (Fish), Capsule Shell (Beef Gelatine, Glycerol), Sunflower Oil, Vitamin A, Triglycerides, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, DL-Alpha-Tocopherol), Vitamin D3.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage, adults and children over 12 Swallow 1 to 2 capsules a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.
Number of uses
90 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.This product contains Vitamin A: do not take if you are pregnant, planning to, or likely to become pregnant, or if you are breast-feeding, except on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
90 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|A serving contains
|%RI*
|Vitamin A
|400µg RE
|50
|Vitamin D
|5.00µg
|100
|Cod Liver Oil
|500mg
|-
Safety information
