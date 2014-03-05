Tesco Health Breastfeeding Support 90'S
Offer
- Vitamin B6 to support hormonal balance
- Vitamin B12 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue
- Zinc and vitamin C to support a healthy immune system
- DHA to support brain and eye development in breastfed infants
- No artificial preservatives or flavours
- Vitamin B6 supports the regulation of hormonal activity
- Vitamin B12 supports the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Zinc and vitamin C supports the normal function of the immune system
- DHA maternal intake supports the normal brain development of the foetus and breastfed infants
- DHA maternal intake supports the normal eye development of the foetus and breastfed infants
Information
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage, adults and children over 16
- Swallow 2 tablets and 1 capsule a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
16 Years
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020