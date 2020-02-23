By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bacofoil Elasti-Fit Bags 50Lx10

3.5(8)Write a review
Bacofoil Elasti-Fit Bags 50Lx10
£ 2.50
£0.25/each

Product Description

  • Elasti-Fit Bin Bags 50L
  • The Bacofoil® Elasti-Fit Kitchen Bin liners have a unique built in elastic fastening so you never have to worry that the bag won't fit in the bin, or slip inside when filled. Simply put the bag in the bin, and the elastic fastening ensures a perfect and snug fit around your bin. Made with 3 layers to prevent leaks and sealed at the sides for additional strength.
  • Bag size: Approx. w 68cm x h 73cm x rim 136cm
  • Built in elastic fastening to prevent the bin liner falling inside the bin
  • Elastic tie handles
  • Tear resistant
  • Triple layer
  • Leak proof
  • Suitable for kitchen bins
  • Strength you can trust

Information

Warnings

  WARNING: to avoid danger of suffocation please keep these bags away from children. Do not place hot ashes in the bags.

Name and address

  • Melitta UK Ltd.,
  • Hortonwood 45,
  • Telford,
  • Shropshire,
  • TF1 7FA.

Return to

  • Any problems?
  • We obviously want this product to reach you in perfect condition!
  • If it's not, feel free to give us a call on +44 (0)1952 678810, email us at consumerservices@bacofoil.co.uk or send us a note;
  • Melitta UK Ltd.,
  • Hortonwood 45,
  • Telford,
  • Shropshire,
  • TF1 7FA.

Net Contents

10 x Bags

Safety information

WARNING: to avoid danger of suffocation please keep these bags away from children. Do not place hot ashes in the bags.

8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

bad quality

1 stars

bad quality. Bags tear up too easily

Best Buy ever!!!

5 stars

Wow ... I would give 50 stars if I could, we have been struggling with tie bags that slip and scrubbing out the composting bin ... thank you bacofoil, brilliant design, fits my brown food/composting bin perfectly and I am a very happy bunny!

Well worth the extra few pennies

5 stars

Don't know why some reviews said that theirs had split open, I find that they are plenty strong enough. Maybe they are over filling and compacting too much? Elastic fit is a game changer that no other bags have as the bag fits neatly into my kitchen pedal bin internal chamber and is strong enough to be lifted out without splitting. Worth the extra cost to put an end to struggling getting the liner into the bin so it looks neat and doesn't fall inside when half full. Well done Bacofoil for an innovative product!

Wouldn't use any other now!

5 stars

Fantastic fit around the top of the bin with the elastic keeping it firmly in place. Very strong too. Would definately recommend these.

Perfect fit

5 stars

These bags are fantastic. Fit my interior cupboard bins perfectly and the elastic fit secure them on the bin. Non tear too

Terrible - AVOID

1 stars

Do not waste your money on these terrible bin bags !! Thin material and not fit for purpose !! Fitted my 50L bin nicely, but when only half full I tried to pull it out of the bin, only to have it literally rip to shreds, leaving my rubbish scattered over the floor. It therefore took 2 of these bags to dispose of a small amount of normal household rubbish. Double the cost, double the plastic !! AVOID.

Really do stretch to fit

5 stars

We've got an awkward shaped (semicircular) and 9/10 bin bags rip when they're stretched around the rim. Just tried the first of these and they were a dream to get on.

No good. Too expensive

1 stars

Not worth the price. Thought these would be strong, but they are weak at the top. Mine nearly tore everytime I changed the bin. No stronger than cheaper alternative rivals.

