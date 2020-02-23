Bacofoil Elasti-Fit Bags 50Lx10

bad quality
bad quality. Bags tear up too easily
Best Buy ever!!!
Wow ... I would give 50 stars if I could, we have been struggling with tie bags that slip and scrubbing out the composting bin ... thank you bacofoil, brilliant design, fits my brown food/composting bin perfectly and I am a very happy bunny!
Well worth the extra few pennies
Don't know why some reviews said that theirs had split open, I find that they are plenty strong enough. Maybe they are over filling and compacting too much? Elastic fit is a game changer that no other bags have as the bag fits neatly into my kitchen pedal bin internal chamber and is strong enough to be lifted out without splitting. Worth the extra cost to put an end to struggling getting the liner into the bin so it looks neat and doesn't fall inside when half full. Well done Bacofoil for an innovative product!
Wouldn't use any other now!
Fantastic fit around the top of the bin with the elastic keeping it firmly in place. Very strong too. Would definately recommend these.
Perfect fit
These bags are fantastic. Fit my interior cupboard bins perfectly and the elastic fit secure them on the bin. Non tear too
Terrible - AVOID
Do not waste your money on these terrible bin bags !! Thin material and not fit for purpose !! Fitted my 50L bin nicely, but when only half full I tried to pull it out of the bin, only to have it literally rip to shreds, leaving my rubbish scattered over the floor. It therefore took 2 of these bags to dispose of a small amount of normal household rubbish. Double the cost, double the plastic !! AVOID.
Really do stretch to fit
We've got an awkward shaped (semicircular) and 9/10 bin bags rip when they're stretched around the rim. Just tried the first of these and they were a dream to get on.
No good. Too expensive
Not worth the price. Thought these would be strong, but they are weak at the top. Mine nearly tore everytime I changed the bin. No stronger than cheaper alternative rivals.