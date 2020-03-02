Tesco Paper Sandwich Bag 30 Pack

Plastic free
Better than using plastic
Don't keep sandwiches fresh.
I bought these in my last order instead of plastic ones but both me and my son's sandwiches have been dry by lunchtime every day. I have tried folding, twisting, sticking down with tape and double bagging but nothing seems to work. Such a shame that they don't seem to work.
Excellent. Much better than using clingfilm!
Excellent. Much better than using clingfilm!
Eco & lunchbox friendly
Love theses paper sandwich bags! brilliant for lunchboxes and I guess the environment! Please bring them back! Cant seem to get them now.
Great bags but out of stock!!??!
I loved these bags but haven’t been able to get them for ages. Why have you stopped stocking them?
Fabulous product.
Great to have a paper planet friendly sandwich bag. But why only small? I need medium and large please.
Excellent idea! Need a bigger size though.
Brilliant idea and far better than plastic. Well done Tesco!!! They are too small though. Hope they introduce a bigger ones!
Recyclable sandwich bags
So far the only supermarket I have found stocking these at anywhere near a reasonable price. Decided to stop using cling-film from now on, these just go into our recycling bin when finished with...ideal size for kids' sarnies, opened large block of cheese etc
Fabulous product - way better than cling film/ bag
Fabulous product - way better than cling film/ bags i.e. plastic! Shame its more expensive.
Wouldn't recommend these
The sandwiches dried out within a few hours, the bread was perfect when the sandwiches were made in the morning. Had to use cellotape to close the bags as no stickers are provided.