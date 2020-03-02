By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Paper Sandwich Bag 30 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.07/each

Product Description

  • 30 Paper Sandwich Bags
  • Pop in your favourite sandwich or snack. 100% recyclable S small
  • FSC logo Bag dimensions: 21cm H x 14cm W x 9cm D. Directions for use: Unbleached greaseproof paper bags are great for snacks, cookies, muffins and sandwiches. Microwave safe. After use, this bag can store organic material and be used for composting. Store away from moisture, heat and direct sunlight.

Information

Storage

Store away from moisture, heat and direct sunlight

Produce of

Produced Portugal

Recycling info

Box. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30

11 Reviews

Plastic free

5 stars

Better than using plastic

Don't keep sandwiches fresh.

1 stars

I bought these in my last order instead of plastic ones but both me and my son's sandwiches have been dry by lunchtime every day. I have tried folding, twisting, sticking down with tape and double bagging but nothing seems to work. Such a shame that they don't seem to work.

Excellent. Much better than using clingfilm!

5 stars

Excellent. Much better than using clingfilm!

Eco & lunchbox friendly

5 stars

Love theses paper sandwich bags! brilliant for lunchboxes and I guess the environment! Please bring them back! Cant seem to get them now.

Great bags but out of stock!!??!

3 stars

I loved these bags but haven’t been able to get them for ages. Why have you stopped stocking them?

Fabulous product.

4 stars

Great to have a paper planet friendly sandwich bag. But why only small? I need medium and large please.

Excellent idea! Need a bigger size though.

4 stars

Brilliant idea and far better than plastic. Well done Tesco!!! They are too small though. Hope they introduce a bigger ones!

Recyclable sandwich bags

5 stars

So far the only supermarket I have found stocking these at anywhere near a reasonable price. Decided to stop using cling-film from now on, these just go into our recycling bin when finished with...ideal size for kids' sarnies, opened large block of cheese etc

Fabulous product - way better than cling film/ bag

5 stars

Fabulous product - way better than cling film/ bags i.e. plastic! Shame its more expensive.

Wouldn't recommend these

1 stars

The sandwiches dried out within a few hours, the bread was perfect when the sandwiches were made in the morning. Had to use cellotape to close the bags as no stickers are provided.

