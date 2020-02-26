By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 10 Paper Caddy Liners

2.5(11)Write a review
Tesco 10 Paper Caddy Liners
£ 1.75
£0.18/each

11 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

A great product.

5 stars

Very useful for recycling, An excellent small waste paper bin liner, So glad Tesco brought out these liners,

Better than the green bags !

5 stars

These are great, strong enough and large enough for lots of food waste. I find that as long as there is little moisture in the bag they hold together.

Too big, get soggy but are the cheapest.

2 stars

I used to recycle and use the bags you packed my veg inside my caddy until you went bagless. These get we at the bottom very quickly so I use quite a lot. I only get these ones as they are the cheapest. I find they are too big and you have to scrunch them down to shut the lid. Maybe reduce the size and give us more in the pack, they’d be better value then.

Not brilliant

2 stars

Good strong bags but do not fold well so cannot shut lid of food bin - perhaps not so good!

Rubbish

1 stars

Terrible! Just get soaked and fall apart

A lot better than you would imagine

5 stars

Great quality. Have not ripped or had any soggy patches. Actually impressed with this. Didn't think that I would like them. Cheaper than the plastic ones as well. So double bonus.

Thick brown paper bags!...

1 stars

Bought these as a substitute for the more plastic-y type which was out of stock. A waste of money, as they aren't even designed to have a square bottom to match the shape of a caddy. In essence they are just thick brown paper bags of which I have no use for.

The quality of the bags is absolutely appalling. I

1 stars

The quality of the bags is absolutely appalling. I wouldn't recommend it to my friends or family. I expected way more from Tesco's for their price.

forget it find Alina

1 stars

far too large for the small caddy supplied by the local council

Nice idea, needs some refining.

3 stars

Great in theory - a quickly compostable paper liner is great for a food waste bin. However the bag, once pinched and flattened at bottom, is too wide for the kitchen caddy and has to be fitted diagonally. It also does not easily fold (as far too tall for bin) meaning I have to tear it in four places to make it kind of fit, resulting in some difficulty later on when transferring to outside caddy. So yeah, great idea in theory, but some teething issues to continue to sort.

