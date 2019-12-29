By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vanilla Candle 120G

Tesco Vanilla Candle 120G
£ 1.50
£0.00/100g

Product Description

  • Tesco Vanilla Candle
  • Odour control, Burns for 30 hours
  • Pack size: 120KG

Information

Ingredients

not applicable

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • GENERAL WARNING SING of UNI/EN 15494.2007 (yellow triangle with exclamation mark). -Read Instructions carefully and retain. – Remove all packaging before use. Never leave a burning candle unattended. –Place in a stable upright position on a heat resistant surface when in use. – Burn candle out of reach of children and pets. –Always leave at least 10 cm between burning candles. – Do not burn candle on or near anything that can catch fire. –This container may gat hot in use. Protect surfaces which may be damaged by heat. –Do not move a burning or recently extinguished candle. – Burn away from draughts. –Keep wax pool clear of matches and other debris to avoid flaring. – Extinguish if flame become enlarged. –Always extinguish when there is at least 5 mm of wax remaining. – Candles may produce some soot, to minimize this regularly trim the wick to 10mm.

Warnings

  • LINALOOL, delta-damascone.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120 g

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great value. Smells so good!

5 stars

