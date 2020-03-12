By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cotton Fresh Candle 120G

Tesco Cotton Fresh Candle 120G
£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Fabulous fresh scent

5 stars

Fantastic clean fresh scent slow burning highly recommended

MUCH Better than Glade or Airwick !

5 stars

MUCH Better than Glade or Airwick !

Clean, fresh lasting fragrance

5 stars

I love candles and usually have Yankee candles but this beats Yankee hands down. Great value for money and the strong fragrance last till it has burnt out.

Lovely fresh cotton scent.

5 stars

Not as strong a smell as more expensive brands, but still smells lovely, and is a fraction of the price.

I don't know if these have been available in other

5 stars

I don't know if these have been available in other stores or not but these candles are new to me and I love them. They are about a third cheaper than the big name brands and last longer, also you can tell the scent and it really fills the room without being overpowering. Fresh cotton is my favourite but that may change when I try the vanilla, I think that anyone who tries these will be a convert and love them as much as I do.

