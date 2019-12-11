Shandy Carib Lime Beer 275Ml
Product Description
- A blend of lager beer & natural lemon-lime flavour
- Not more than 1.2% alc./vol.
- Pack size: 275ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Beer, Sugar, Natural Lemon-Lime Flavour, Citric Acid, Caramel 150C
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed & bottled by:
- Carib Brewery Limited,
- Eastern Main Road,
- Champs Fleurs,
- Trinidad,
- W.I.
Distributor address
- Bryden Stokes Ltd.,
- St. Michael,
- Barbados.
- A.S. Bryden & Sons (ANU) Ltd.,
- St, Jonh's,
- Antigua.
Return to
- Carib Brewery Limited,
- Eastern Main Road,
- Champs Fleurs,
- Trinidad,
- W.I.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
275ml
