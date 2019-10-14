Pizza Company Cheese & Tomato Doughballs 200G

Don’t waste your money
Awful, they went in the bin. Had some dried up tomato in them, absolutely no hint of the gooey cheese suggested on the packaging.
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Tomato, Butter (Milk) (4.5%), Sundried Tomatoes, Tomato Puree, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Garlic (1%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Fibre, Onion, Cornflour, Parsley, Yeast, Garlic Puree, Sugar, Basil, Sea Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Oregano, White Vinegar, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono-and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rosemary, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Keep refrigerated.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen & has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer film leaving dough balls in foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven and cook for 10-12 minutes, turning the doughballs halfway through the cooking time in the melted garlic spread.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in the UK
Contains 4 servings
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 Doughballs
|%RI*
|RI*
|Energy
|1249kJ/
|600kJ/
|7%
|8400kJ/
|-
|297kcal
|143kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|4.7g
|7%
|70g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|2.1g
|11%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|42.3g
|20.3g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|1.5g
|2%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.3g
|Protein
|8.4g
|4.0g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.5g
|8%
|6g
|Contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
