Pizza Company Cheese & Tomato Doughballs 200G

1 Review
Pizza Company Cheese & Tomato Doughballs 200G
£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

3 doughballs
  • Energy600kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1249kJ/

Product Description

  • 12 Dough Balls Filled with Cheese, Tomato, Garlic and Parsley Spread Filling, with Added Butter.
  • 12 soft doughballs oozing with a herby tomato & mature cheddar filling
  • Love it, share it
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Tomato, Butter (Milk) (4.5%), Sundried Tomatoes, Tomato Puree, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Garlic (1%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Fibre, Onion, Cornflour, Parsley, Yeast, Garlic Puree, Sugar, Basil, Sea Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Oregano, White Vinegar, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono-and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rosemary, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen & has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer film leaving dough balls in foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven and cook for 10-12 minutes, turning the doughballs halfway through the cooking time in the melted garlic spread.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • The Pizza Company,
  • Bread (Nantwich (3663),
  • Whitchurch Road,
  • Newhall,
  • CW5 8DL.

Return to

  • To get in touch: If you are not entirely satisfied with this product then please send this packaging to the address below, stating where and when it was purchased and your comment. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • The Pizza Company,
  • Bread (Nantwich (3663),
  • Whitchurch Road,
  • Newhall,
  • CW5 8DL.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 Doughballs%RI*RI*
Energy 1249kJ/600kJ/7%8400kJ/
-297kcal143kcal2000kcal
Fat 9.9g4.7g7%70g
Saturates 4.5g2.1g11%20g
Carbohydrate 42.3g20.3g
Sugars 3.2g1.5g2%90g
Fibre 2.6g1.3g
Protein 8.4g4.0g
Salt 1.1g0.5g8%6g
Contains 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Don’t waste your money

1 stars

Awful, they went in the bin. Had some dried up tomato in them, absolutely no hint of the gooey cheese suggested on the packaging.

