Ableforths Bathtub Gin 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Bathtub Gin
  • Bathtub Gin is a uniquely characterful gin, full of fresh botanical flavours that stand proud in any mixed drink. The secret? Double infusion.
  • First we distil an already delicious London Dry Gin in a traditional copper-pot still. Whilst most gins finish there, we take the extra step of infusing an additional six botanicals into the gin over the course of seven days. This crucial process, inspired by the ‘bathtub gins' of old, (hence the name) adds extra layers of flavour and freshness as well as a touch of colour to the resulting gin.
  • Finally, in homage to the historical methods that inspired Bathtub Gin, every bottle is wrapped, strung and waxed by hand in Kent.
  • The quality of Bathtub Gin is consistently recognised by experts and the liquid has won over 30 industry awards in the last 5 years.
  • Serving suggestions:
  • Bathtub gin is best enjoyed with premium tonic with plenty of ice, an orange slice and somebody nice!
  • Bathtub Gin & Tonic: 50ml of Bathtub Gin, topped with premium tonic water in an ice-filled glass. Garnish with an orange slice.
  • The robust botanical flavour also works well in a wide range of mixed drinks and stands proud particularly well in a Negroni
  • Negroni: 25ml of Bathtub Gin, 25ml sweet vermouth, 25ml Campari. Stir over ice and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with orange zest.
  • Tasting Notes:
  • Nose: Fresh and bold juniper leads the way with fragrant citrus and cardamom. Notes of fresh orange peel and cinnamon add to an enticing nose.
  • Palate: Juniper again leads, as it should in any gin, but there's plenty more besides. The mouthfeel is thick and creamy whilst the cloves, coriander and cardamom offer depth.
  • Finish: Here the supporting botanicals really shine with lingering cardamom and orange peel on the tail.
  • Bathtub Gin from Ableforth's was born from the founders' search for a fresher, bolder gin. After finding that nothing quite delivered the vibrant flavour they were searching for, they decided to hand-craft their own.
  • They turned to the history books for inspiration and discovered a historical technique for gin making that though wonderfully effective at flavouring gin, had fallen out of practice. Brimming with inspiration they set about marrying this approach with the best modern gin-making methods. The result is a multi award winning, uniquely characterful gin, full of fresh botanical flavours that stand proud in any mixed drink.
  • Multi award-winning double infused craft gin
  • Hand wrapped, strung and wax dipped in Kent
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

30.3

ABV

43.3% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

Name and address

  • Unit 1,
  • T O N Business Park,
  • 2-8 Morley Road,
  • Tonbridge,
  • Kent,
  • TN9 1RA,

Distributor address

  • Maverick Drinks,
  • Unit 1,
  • T O N Business Park,
  • 2-8 Morley Road,
  • Tonbridge,
  • Kent,

Return to

  • Unit 1,
  • T O N Business Park,
  • 2-8 Morley Road,
  • Tonbridge,
  • Kent,
  • TN9 1RA,
  • UK.
  • www.ableforths.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The taste is unique and really nice with a good pl

5 stars

The taste is unique and really nice with a good plain tonic

