Itsu Teriyaki Chicken & Sticky Rice Meal Kit 357G

image 1 of Itsu Teriyaki Chicken & Sticky Rice Meal Kit 357G
£ 3.75
£1.06/100g

Product Description

  • Sticky rice with a teriyaki glaze, sesame chilli oil and a sachet of garnish
  • Ready-cooked sticky'rice, teriyaki glaze, sticky rice, sesame chilli oil & crunchy toppings
  • Just add chicken, greens & spring onions
  • Pack size: 357g

Information

Ingredients

Sticky Rice (84%): Water, Short Grain Rice, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Gluconolactone*, Sugar, Salt, Teriyaki Glaze (11%): Mirin (Fermented Rice, Water, Maltose, Alcohol), Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Sugar, Rice, Vinegar, Ginger, Cornflour, Garnish: Crispy Onions (Onions, Palm Oil**, Wheat Flour, Salt), Roasted Peanuts, Sesame Seeds, Sesame Chilli Oil: Sesame Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Red Chilli Pepper, *A natural regulator that keeps the product fresher for longer, **RSPO certified sustainable source

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts, Milk, Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once open, use all ingredients.Best before: see back of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To prepare [serves 2]: Cut the chicken into chunks and slice the spring onions. Heat 2 tbsp of cooking oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add the chicken and fry until cooked through. Pour off any excess liquid. Add half the teriyaki glaze, increase the heat and continue to fry until the sauce begins to thicken. Whilst the chicken is cooking, stir fry your vegetables in a separate pan or wok. Pierce the film on the rice and microwave for 2 minutes at 800W. Peel back the film and use a fork to break up the rice. Caution: steam will be hot! Plate up and pour the remaining teriyaki over the chicken. Drizzle the sesame chilli oil over the vegetables [to your taste], then sprinkle with the crunchy topping and sliced spring onions. Enjoy!

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House,
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,

Return to

Net Contents

357g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per: 100gas sold per: serving (178.5g)
Energy (kJ)7381317
Energy (kcal)175312
Fat (g)3.86.8
of which saturates (g)0.61.1
Carbohydrate (g)3257
of which sugars (g)3.15.5
Fibre (g)0.71.2
Protein (g)2.95.2
Salt (g)0.561.00
This pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

