Itsu Teriyaki Chicken & Sticky Rice Meal Kit 357G

Product Description
- Sticky rice with a teriyaki glaze, sesame chilli oil and a sachet of garnish
- Ready-cooked sticky'rice, teriyaki glaze, sticky rice, sesame chilli oil & crunchy toppings
- Just add chicken, greens & spring onions
- Pack size: 357g
Information
Ingredients
Sticky Rice (84%): Water, Short Grain Rice, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Gluconolactone*, Sugar, Salt, Teriyaki Glaze (11%): Mirin (Fermented Rice, Water, Maltose, Alcohol), Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Sugar, Rice, Vinegar, Ginger, Cornflour, Garnish: Crispy Onions (Onions, Palm Oil**, Wheat Flour, Salt), Roasted Peanuts, Sesame Seeds, Sesame Chilli Oil: Sesame Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Red Chilli Pepper, *A natural regulator that keeps the product fresher for longer, **RSPO certified sustainable source
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts, Milk, Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once open, use all ingredients.Best before: see back of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- To prepare [serves 2]: Cut the chicken into chunks and slice the spring onions. Heat 2 tbsp of cooking oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add the chicken and fry until cooked through. Pour off any excess liquid. Add half the teriyaki glaze, increase the heat and continue to fry until the sauce begins to thicken. Whilst the chicken is cooking, stir fry your vegetables in a separate pan or wok. Pierce the film on the rice and microwave for 2 minutes at 800W. Peel back the film and use a fork to break up the rice. Caution: steam will be hot! Plate up and pour the remaining teriyaki over the chicken. Drizzle the sesame chilli oil over the vegetables [to your taste], then sprinkle with the crunchy topping and sliced spring onions. Enjoy!
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
Net Contents
357g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per: 100g
|as sold per: serving (178.5g)
|Energy (kJ)
|738
|1317
|Energy (kcal)
|175
|312
|Fat (g)
|3.8
|6.8
|of which saturates (g)
|0.6
|1.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|32
|57
|of which sugars (g)
|3.1
|5.5
|Fibre (g)
|0.7
|1.2
|Protein (g)
|2.9
|5.2
|Salt (g)
|0.56
|1.00
