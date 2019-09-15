Stockwell & Co Tomato Ketchup 550G

Value for money No waste in bottle as long as you
Value for money No waste in bottle as long as you put it upside down
I bought this product just to try, but after tasti
I bought this product just to try, but after tasting it Forget Heinz this is the one for me. it has a far more intense flavour! Thank you Tesco's for stoking this item
Way better than expected
This is how tomato sauce is meant to taste. I'm the sort of person that adds a bit of ketchup to food to enhance it rather than the sort of person that piles on the sauce and then wonders what it is they are actually eating. It is possible this sauce tickles my taste memory regarding what a tomato sauce should actually add. Aside: which is it tomato ketchup rather than tomato sauce?
The best
This is what I have been looking for. Old school tomato ketchup like the type you get at an old greasy spoon or the fairground burger stall. Tangy , sweet and sour with a nice vinegar after taste. Good work>
faulty lid
good for the price however the lid is faulty, it is hard to close it and opens by itself. this was not a one off as i bought 5 bottles and all of them had the same problem.
Bitter and nasty, cheap packaging
Sad to say Stockwells products are awful compared to the everyday value products, I loved their peanut butter and ketchup, i much preferred theirs to other makes, Stockwell ketchup is bitter and the peanut butter is awful but I will write a separate review for that, also the everyday value containers were brilliant, you could use them for so many things but Stockwells are cheap, flimsy and nasty like their products, it's a definite no from me 😤
Cheap-tasting.
You don't always get what you pay for -- but I am afraid you do for this rubbish. Very thin and watery with not much taste when for just a bit more money Tesco's regular ketchup is perfectly fine.