By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Stockwell & Co Tomato Ketchup 550G

4(7)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Tomato Ketchup 550G
£ 0.44
£0.08/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy52kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 348kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato Ketchup.
  • Stockwell & Co. Tomato Ketchup Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Fructose, Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Spice Extracts, Spices, Rice Flour.

Prepared with 116g of tomatoes per 100g of finished product.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 36 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

550g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy348kJ / 82kcal52kJ / 12kcal
Fat0.2g0.0g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate16.9g2.5g
Sugars11.8g1.8g
Fibre1.0g0.1g
Protein1.0g0.1g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Value for money No waste in bottle as long as you

5 stars

Value for money No waste in bottle as long as you put it upside down

I bought this product just to try, but after tasti

5 stars

I bought this product just to try, but after tasting it Forget Heinz this is the one for me. it has a far more intense flavour! Thank you Tesco's for stoking this item

Way better than expected

5 stars

This is how tomato sauce is meant to taste. I'm the sort of person that adds a bit of ketchup to food to enhance it rather than the sort of person that piles on the sauce and then wonders what it is they are actually eating. It is possible this sauce tickles my taste memory regarding what a tomato sauce should actually add. Aside: which is it tomato ketchup rather than tomato sauce?

The best

5 stars

This is what I have been looking for. Old school tomato ketchup like the type you get at an old greasy spoon or the fairground burger stall. Tangy , sweet and sour with a nice vinegar after taste. Good work>

faulty lid

3 stars

good for the price however the lid is faulty, it is hard to close it and opens by itself. this was not a one off as i bought 5 bottles and all of them had the same problem.

Bitter and nasty, cheap packaging

2 stars

Sad to say Stockwells products are awful compared to the everyday value products, I loved their peanut butter and ketchup, i much preferred theirs to other makes, Stockwell ketchup is bitter and the peanut butter is awful but I will write a separate review for that, also the everyday value containers were brilliant, you could use them for so many things but Stockwells are cheap, flimsy and nasty like their products, it's a definite no from me 😤

Cheap-tasting.

2 stars

You don't always get what you pay for -- but I am afraid you do for this rubbish. Very thin and watery with not much taste when for just a bit more money Tesco's regular ketchup is perfectly fine.

Usually bought next

Stockwell & Co Brown Sauce 545G

£ 0.38
£0.07/100g

Stockwell & Co Mayonnaise 500Ml

£ 0.41
£0.08/100ml

Tesco Top Down Squeezy Bbq Sauce 480G

£ 1.00
£0.21/100g

Tesco Mayonnaise Real 450Ml

£ 0.75
£0.17/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here