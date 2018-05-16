Tesco Enchilada Kit 650G

Enchiladas Meal Kit

To prepare enchiladas you need:

1 Tesco Enchilada Kit

1 tablespoon Oil

500g Chicken Breast, cut into small pieces

150g Cheddar cheese, grated

Additional Garnish

(Optional):

Soured cream

Guacamole

Step one

Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.

Step two

Heat oil in a pan over a medium heat and fry the chicken for approximately 8 minutes, or until cooked through.

Step three

In a bowl, combine the Enchilada Seasoning Mix with 1 sachet of Enchilada Sauce and 150ml hot water. Add the cooked chicken, half the cheese and mix well.

Step four

Take the tortillas and spoon the filling down the middle of each one. Roll them up and place them seam side down in a lightly greased baking dish.

Step five

Top with remaining sachet of Enchilada Sauce and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cook in a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling.

Serve and enjoy.