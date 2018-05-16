By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Enchilada Kit 650G

Tesco Enchilada Kit 650G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 818kJ / 194kcal

Product Description

  • Enchilada meal kit contains 8 wheat and corn tortillas, enchilada sauce and enchilada seasoning.
  • A TASTE OF MEXICO The right ingredients for an easy meal with a zingy tomato sauce
  • Pack size: 650g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat and Corn Flour Tortillas, Enchilada Sauce, Enchilada Seasoning.

Wheat and Corn Flour Tortillas contain: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Cornflour, Humectant (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Malic Acid, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Rice Flour.

Enchilada Sauce contains: Tomato, Tomato Paste, Water, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Paprika, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Cumin Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Garlic Powder.

Enchilada Seasoning contains: Potato Starch, Salt, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Tortillas and sauce: Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Seasoning: Once opened store in an airtight container and use within 3 days.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enchiladas Meal Kit

     

    To prepare enchiladas you need:

     

    1 Tesco Enchilada Kit

    1 tablespoon Oil

    500g Chicken Breast, cut into small pieces

    150g Cheddar cheese, grated

     

    Additional Garnish

    (Optional):

    Soured cream

    Guacamole

     

    Step one

    Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.

     

    Step two

    Heat oil in a pan over a medium heat and fry the chicken for approximately 8 minutes, or until cooked through.

     

    Step three

    In a bowl, combine the Enchilada Seasoning Mix with 1 sachet of Enchilada Sauce and 150ml hot water. Add the cooked chicken, half the cheese and mix well.

     

    Step four

    Take the tortillas and spoon the filling down the middle of each one. Roll them up and place them seam side down in a lightly greased baking dish.

     

    Step five

    Top with remaining sachet of Enchilada Sauce and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cook in a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling.

     

    Serve and enjoy.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Tortillas packed in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

650g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy818kJ / 194kcal1334kJ / 316kcal
Fat2.8g4.6g
Saturates0.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate35.4g57.7g
Sugars7.0g11.4g
Fibre1.8g2.9g
Protein5.8g9.5g
Salt1.5g2.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

