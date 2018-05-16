Tesco Enchilada Kit 650G

- Energy1334kJ 316kcal16%
- Fat4.6g7%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars11.4g13%
- Salt2.4g40%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 818kJ / 194kcal
Product Description
- Enchilada meal kit contains 8 wheat and corn tortillas, enchilada sauce and enchilada seasoning.
- A TASTE OF MEXICO The right ingredients for an easy meal with a zingy tomato sauce
- Pack size: 650g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat and Corn Flour Tortillas, Enchilada Sauce, Enchilada Seasoning.
Wheat and Corn Flour Tortillas contain: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Cornflour, Humectant (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Malic Acid, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Rice Flour.
Enchilada Sauce contains: Tomato, Tomato Paste, Water, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Paprika, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Cumin Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Garlic Powder.
Enchilada Seasoning contains: Potato Starch, Salt, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Dextrose.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Tortillas and sauce: Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Seasoning: Once opened store in an airtight container and use within 3 days.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Enchiladas Meal Kit
To prepare enchiladas you need:
1 Tesco Enchilada Kit
1 tablespoon Oil
500g Chicken Breast, cut into small pieces
150g Cheddar cheese, grated
Additional Garnish
(Optional):
Soured cream
Guacamole
Step one
Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Step two
Heat oil in a pan over a medium heat and fry the chicken for approximately 8 minutes, or until cooked through.
Step three
In a bowl, combine the Enchilada Seasoning Mix with 1 sachet of Enchilada Sauce and 150ml hot water. Add the cooked chicken, half the cheese and mix well.
Step four
Take the tortillas and spoon the filling down the middle of each one. Roll them up and place them seam side down in a lightly greased baking dish.
Step five
Top with remaining sachet of Enchilada Sauce and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cook in a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling.
Serve and enjoy.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Tortillas packed in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
650g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|818kJ / 194kcal
|1334kJ / 316kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|35.4g
|57.7g
|Sugars
|7.0g
|11.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.9g
|Protein
|5.8g
|9.5g
|Salt
|1.5g
|2.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
