Bloom Gin 40% Jasmine And Rose 70Cl
Product Description
- BLOOM Jasmine & Rose Pink Gin
- BLOOM Jasmine & Rose Pink Gin is made using natural botanicals, including real rose petals from Morocco and jasmine flowers from East Asia, to deliver a smooth, floral and delicately sweet pink gin with a difference.
- BLOOM was born from Master Distiller, Joanne Moore's vision to create a lighter gin for all to enjoy. Together, the BLOOM range - which also includes BLOOM London Dry Gin, BLOOM Lemon and Elderflower Gin Liqueur and BLOOM Strawberry Gin Liqueur - is characterised by its smooth and softer-tasting flavour profiles, allowing the natural botanicals in each expression to shine through.
- A delicate pink gin created with naturally extracted botanicals selected for their fragrant and floral notes
- Created by Joanne Moore - one of the world's first female Master Distillers
- BLOOM Jasmine & Rose Pink Gin combines natural botanicals to create a delicately floral pink gin which contains no sugar
- Pack size: 70cl
Tasting Notes
- Appearance: An enticing, gentle pink colour. Aroma: Distinctive aromas of jasmine flowers and rose petals combine to create a beautifully floral and earthy fragrance. Smooth and sophisticated with a touch of sweetness, complemented by floral notes that add a rich complexity to elevate BLOOM Jasmine & Rose Pink Gins above other fruity pink gins.
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Pink Gin & Tonic
- Ingredients:
- 25ml BLOOM Jasmine & Rose Pink Gin
- 200ml premium tonic water
- Method:
- Pour over ice and garnish with blackberries and mint.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- G&J Distillers.,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH,
- UK.
Return to
- G&J Distillers.,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH,
- UK.
- www.bloomgin.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
