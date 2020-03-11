Dove Lotion Fair To Medium 250Ml

- Treat your body with Dove Replenishing Mango and Marula oil body lotion, inspired by rituals from women in Africa. Dove believes in real beauty solutions inspired by real women around the world, we took inspiration from traditional rituals in Africa to unlock age old beauty secrets to provide the best skin care for you. This moisturising body lotion with Mango and Marula oil quickly moisturises the body to offer an instant solutions to rough, dry skin. The fast absorbing moisturiser cream formula allows the body lotion to instantly moisturise and soften your skin, whilst the fast drying formula ensures there is no sticky or greasy residue. Dove Replenishing Mango and Marula oil body lotion has a fresh, clean scent to lift your senses and achieve a truly replenishing sensation. And the result? Say goodbye to dry skin, your skin feels deliciously smooth and supple. This body moisturiser is specifically designed for dry skin and can be given as the perfect gift for her. For the best results apply daily after washing. Apply body lotion after washing to ensure moisture is locked in to achieve the best moisturisation for your skin. Dove Replenishing Mango and Marula oil body lotion offers both replenishing care for your skin and a soothing scent to unleash a full sensory experience. Dove Replenishing body lotion has been dermatologically tested. Treat your skin with Dove Replenishing Mango and Marula oil body lotion, inspired by rituals from Africa.
- Dove Replenishing Ritual Body Lotion with marula oil and mango butter body moisturiser helps to heal dry skin
- This moisturiser is for all skin types, and can be used as a moisturiser cream to help soothe and heal dry skin
- These body moisturisers Nourish and smooth skin
- These lotions have adDelicious and soothing mango scent
- Moisturises skin and can be used as a daily moisturiser
- These body lotions are Dermatologically tested and can be used as a firming body lotion
- Pack size: 250ML
Germany
As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
250 ℮
As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
