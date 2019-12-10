By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gin Mare Mediterranean Gin 50Cl

Gin Mare Mediterranean Gin 50Cl
£ 26.00
£52.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Mediterranean Gin
  • Distilled from olives, thyme, rosemary and basil.
  • The authentic Mediterranean ''Gin Mare'' is made in a custom designed still by blending individual distillations of Arbequina olives, thyme, rosemary, basil, cardamom, coriander and juniper berries gathered from our own farms and citrus fruits, soaked in advanced for more than a year in special large clay jars.
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Alcohol Units

21.4

ABV

42.7% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Spain, Created in our distillery in Barcelona, Spain

Name and address

  • Global Premium Brands, S.A.,
  • Av. Conde Romanones 18,
  • 19200 GU,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • www.ginmare.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

