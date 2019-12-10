Gin Mare Mediterranean Gin 50Cl
Product Description
- Mediterranean Gin
- Distilled from olives, thyme, rosemary and basil.
- The authentic Mediterranean ''Gin Mare'' is made in a custom designed still by blending individual distillations of Arbequina olives, thyme, rosemary, basil, cardamom, coriander and juniper berries gathered from our own farms and citrus fruits, soaked in advanced for more than a year in special large clay jars.
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Alcohol Units
21.4
ABV
42.7% vol
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Spain, Created in our distillery in Barcelona, Spain
Name and address
- Global Premium Brands, S.A.,
- Av. Conde Romanones 18,
- 19200 GU,
- Spain.
Return to
- www.ginmare.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml
