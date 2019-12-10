By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Silent Pool Surrey Hills Gin 50Cl

5(1)Write a review
Silent Pool Surrey Hills Gin 50Cl
£ 26.00
£52.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gin
  • Handcrafted in Surrey by a small team of independent distillers using 24 botanicals and water from the Silent Pool. Recognised and awarded internationally.
  • Produced at our distillery nestled in the heart of the Surrey Hills, we draw water from the Silent Pool and handcraft a contemporary floral London Dry gin of uncompromising quality. We carefully source 24 botanicals from the local area and around the world and then use a unique four-stage distillation process. Presented in our iconic teal and copper embossed bottle and finished with a truly satisfying glass stopper.
  • Silent Pool Gin is full bodied yet fresh, with depth and clarity of flavour. A rich and clean juniper-driven spirit with floral extracts of lavender, elderflower and chamomile paired with citrus and kaffir lime notes, plus local honey for smoothness. Truly a gin For the Spirited, it is both sophisticated and refreshingly individual.
  • Intricately realised
  • Distilled from grain precisely crafted in England
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  Silent Pool Gin is full bodied yet fresh, with depth and clarity of flavour. A rich and clean juniper-driven spirit with floral extracts of lavender, elderflower and chamomile paired with citrus and kaffir lime notes, plus local honey for smoothness. Truly a gin For the Spirited, it is both sophisticated and refreshingly individual

Alcohol Units

21.5

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion:
  • Serve Silent Pool Gin neat, or enjoy our signature serve over a generous helping of ice topped with tonic water and garnished with a twist of orange zest.

Name and address

  • Distilled and bottled by:
  • Silent Pool Distillers,
  • Surrey,
  • England,
  • GU5 9BW.

  • Silent Pool Distillers,
  • Surrey,
  • England,
  • GU5 9BW.
  • www.silentpooldistillers.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

Using Product Information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Smooth

5 stars

This gin is beautiful so smooth unlike any other I have tasted can highly recommend it.

