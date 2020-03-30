By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Watermelon Quarters

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Watermelon Quarters
£ 3.25
£3.25/kg
  • Energy83kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Watermelon.
  • Watermelon.
  • Juicy & Refreshing
  • Juicy & refreshing
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy83kJ / 20kcal83kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.9g3.9g
Sugars3.9g3.9g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein0.3g0.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Rosedene Farms Blueberries 125G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£7.12/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pineapple Fingers 80G

£ 0.60
£7.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Baby Potatoes 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here