Tesco Reduced Salt & Sugar Bbq Sauce 470G

Tesco Reduced Salt & Sugar Bbq Sauce 470G
£ 1.00
£0.21/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 391kJ / 92kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced sugar and salt barbeque sauce.
  • SUBTLY SMOKY Seasoned for a mild barbeque flavour
  • Pack size: 470g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Cornflour, Fructose, Date Paste, Rice Flour, Salt, Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Spices, Mesquite Smoked Maltodextrin, Smoke Flavouring, Oak Smoked Maltodextrin Onion Powder, Sugar. 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 31 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

470g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy391kJ / 92kcal59kJ / 14kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate20.0g3.0g
Sugars10.2g1.5g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.3g0.0g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
30% less sugar and salt than Tesco Standard BBQ Sauce--

