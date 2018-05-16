Fever Tree Ulitmate Gin & Tonic Gift Set

Product Description
- A 200ml bottle of Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic, 5cl bottle of Sipsmith® Lemon Drizzle Gin and a special Branded Glass produced by Dartington Crystal
- Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water
- By blending the essential oils from flowers, fruits and herbs gathered from around the Mediterranean shores with the highest quality quinine from the Congo, we've created a unique tonic with a delicately sweet, herbaceous taste.
- Sipsmith® Lemon Drizzle Gin
- This light bright lemony gin adds a sensational zesty twist to a classic G&T, simply garnish with a lemon wheel. Inspired by the citrus gins from the early 1900s, Sipsmith take their classic London Dry Gin and layer on sweet sundried lemon peel, lemon verbena and vapour-infused fresh lemons.
- Product of England
- Branded Glass
- Product of the EU.
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings including Natural Quinine
Alcohol Units
2.0
ABV
40.4% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Do not store in direct sunlight.Best Before: See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Branded Glass
- Wash before use. Suitable for use in dishwashers.
Warnings
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- fever-tree.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml):
|Energy:
|151kJ, 36kcal
|Total Fat:
|0g
|of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|9.0g
|of which sugars:
|7.4g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0g
Safety information
WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.
