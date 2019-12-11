Babycham Bauble & Glass Gift Set
Product Description
- Sparkling Perry Gift Set
- Babycham has always had a sparkle. It has an unrivalled heritage and is always in fashion. If you missed out on the previous era, don't worry. It's time to get in the groove with a funky blast from the past with Babycham and the iconic glass but with a twist of the new with this branded bauble for your tree!
- Sparkling perry with sugars and sweeteners
- Babycham Coupe Glass
- Product of France.
- Babycham Bauble
- Product of China.
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
1.2
ABV
6% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
- Babycham Coupe Glass
- Rinse glass thoroughly before use. Not suitable for use in a dishwasher or microwave.
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Accolade Wines Ltd,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
20
