Babycham Bauble & Glass Gift Set
Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sparkling Perry Gift Set
  • Follow us on Facebook.com/babycham
  • Babycham has always had a sparkle. It has an unrivalled heritage and is always in fashion. If you missed out on the previous era, don't worry. It's time to get in the groove with a funky blast from the past with Babycham and the iconic glass but with a twist of the new with this branded bauble for your tree!
  • Sparkling perry with sugars and sweeteners
  • Babycham Coupe Glass
  • Product of France.
  • Babycham Bauble
  • Product of China.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

1.2

ABV

6% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.
  • Babycham Coupe Glass
  • Rinse glass thoroughly before use. Not suitable for use in a dishwasher or microwave.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

20

